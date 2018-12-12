Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes

Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Toss potatoes, garlic, Parmesan cheese, lemon zest, salt, and black pepper together in a bowl. Drizzle with olive oil and toss again until evenly combined.

  • Heat a cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add butter and heat until melted. Add potatoes; cook and toss until evenly coated with butter, about 2 minutes. Move skillet to the preheated oven.

  • Roast in the preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes or until soft, tossing potatoes halfway through. Remove from oven and top with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 357.7mg. Full Nutrition
