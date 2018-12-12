Roasted Garlic-Parmesan Fingerling Potatoes

Everyone loves roasted potatoes, and fingerling potatoes have a natural hint of sweetness that makes them a nice alternative to other potatoes. They pair well with almost anything, from grilled steak to chicken marsala. The possibilities are endless! The Parmesan cheese and garlic brown up in the oven for crunchy bits of flavor.
I used three cloves of garlic instead of two and skipped the butter. I skipped the lemon and put a tiny bit of lemon pepper instead. I skipped the stove-top cooking. Instead, I put them straight in the oven at 400 degrees F for 20 minutes. I added a little garlic powder and granulated onion. They came out perfect!
Made exactly as written. No additions or changes. Was excellent! Potatoes were flavorful, crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside. The lemon zest was a wonderful addition. Will definitely make this one again.
My family has enjoyed these luscious potatoes many times. We do like more garlic and more lemon but that is just our personal preference. They were amazing made just as the recipe is written. You cannot go wrong with these. We have always made this recipe with baby red potatoes when fingerlings were unavailable. My compliments and sincere thanks for this recipe!
SO delicious. The only issue I ran into was that I didn't have fingerlings, so I obviously couldn't use halved-fingerlings. Instead, I grabbed the smallest russets I could find and used a grater to slice them thinly. Worked just as well, I'm assuming, and tasted great. My parents and siblings loved them!
My family and I loved this recipe! I doubled the recipe because I'm cooking for 5 people and I like to have leftovers for those busy baseball nights. I added 4 extra garlic cloves plus some garlic powder. Then added extra parmesan at the end. It was delicious 😋
This dish was absolutely wonderful! I added some butter at the end just for some additional flavor, but otherwise stuck pretty true to the recipe. It did take longer than 30 minutes to get them soft inside and crispy outside...it was worth the wait.!
I've made these 3 times . Easy to make, and taste great made in the oven. I've also cooked these in the microwave and they also tasted very good when done that way. This is an easy recipe to personalize.
The contrast of the sweet in the sweet potatoes with the salty parmesan and the hint of garlic were excellent. Very very easy to make! PS: we grew our own fingerling sweet potatoes in a potato bag -- strongly recommend, nothing beats the fresh delicate flavor.
