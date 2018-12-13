Creamy Garlic Pasta
Best garlic pasta I have ever had. Add prawns and/or scallops to make an amazing seafood Alfredo.
AWESOME! No changes! Going to try with chicken.Read More
The sauce is not smooth but thick and pasty. Will not be making it again-much better recipes available.Read More
AWESOME! No changes! Going to try with chicken.
I'm 12 and this was so easy to make and it's really good.
I only had cavatappi on hand. For a full box I doubled everything and it took 6 cups of chicken broth. Delicious!!
It was so good!! I made as directed, and it was delicious... I made it for my parents, my niece and myself, everybody loved it! I did add canned chicken, and on the side I cooked up some jalapenos and onions, that I didnt mix with the pasta. I like spice but not everybody does, so i just added the onions and jalapenos on mine. So good!! Thanks for the recipe, I will definitely make again. Maybe I'll add some mushrooms next time.
This was awesomely tasty! We barely had any leftovers. I broke the pasta in half, so it would fit in my skillet better. I ended up using the entire standard size carton of chicken broth, and probably only half the amount of salt and pepper. Otherwise, followed the recipe exactly. Served with Italian seasoned baked chicken and some green veggies. Family says this recipe is a keeper!
I doubled it so I could use a full box of pasta, the broth I brought up to four cup, or one box of stock, the other ingredients I doubled as well......turned out great. Had more stock on hand if I needed it, but this time I didn’t. Will do that again so I’ll have leftovers.
Made it as written an served with some broccoli and garlic bread. My husband and I both liked it, but I think it was actually a bit too much cheese, and I LOVE cheese. I think I could leave out at least 1/4 (maybe 1/2) of the cheese next time, and it would still be good but cut down some of the calorie/fat content.
I have made this several time as written and it's perfect every single time. It's so easy to throw together on those busy work week nights. Pour a glass of red wine and enjoy.
Delicious recipe! I used all four cups of chicken broth while preparing the recipe , and I added capers and grilled chicken on top before serving.
Used a full package of angel hair pasta split in half, 4 cups of broth and all other ingredients increased by about a third. The angel hair pasta took slightly less time to cook. Loved it. Will definitely do it again.
KEEPER! Easy but tasty and elegant enough for company. Kids were fighting over the leftovers. I added scallops that I seared in the butter garlic and then took out of the pan. Added them back into the creamy spaghetti. So many ways to dress up or eat as directions call. Very good.
I added shrimp, lemon juice and the rind of a lemon… Always good choices in my mind! I think it was much more flavourful as a result.
This turned out well. I used 2% instead of cream and it worked. I will add more garlic next time.
Have made this several times. The whole family loves it.
so easy and simple, and surprisingly tasty!
The taste is sublime, but very very rich. I added king prawns to finish and a salad on the side, which was delicious together with the pasta! next time I will drain the remaining stock from the pasta before adding the cream and cheese, as the sauce was extremely thin and didn't stick to the pasta.
I doubled the recipe. I used a lg 49oz can of chicken broth, whole pint of heavy cream, 2c parm cheese, and used angel hair instead. It was very good. Next time, I would use less Parmesan cheese and maybe a a thicker pasta, like maybe linguini fini. I don’t care for spaghetti and I think fettuccine would be too thick. It was very quick and easy to make. I loved the “one” pot recipe, not a lot of clean-up. I would make this again. Thank you
Very good recipe. Simple and easy.
Took quite a bit of time for the sauce to thicken, but excellent flavor.
This turned out great!! I added a bit more cheese ,basil, and grilled some salmon on the side for a quick Sunday dinner. My family luved it!!
This turned out lovely! great flavor, super easy to make. I made the recipe as written (4 servings) the only thing I'm going to do different is cut the recipe in half.! at 4 servings as a side there was enough left over to make an entire other dinner with, cut up some sausage and fried it up a little, add some peas and a little milk, mixed it all together with the pasta!
Best I have tried. Love it.
This is awesome. Flavour is wonderful. I used 10% cream instead of heavy cream, but no other changes. Definitely will be making again and again. Thank you.
Made this tonight but added a can of drained and rinsed diced tomatoes. I also cooked some chicken bite sized dipped in eggs then breadcrumbs mixed with garlic salt and Parmesan and pan fried and added on top of the end result. Everyone loved it including the very picky 18mo old.
Added some leftover baked chicken.
Sauce was a little runny for my taste, but was excellent...even better on day 2. I will make this one again.
This was an easy and very tasty recipe. I will make this again. I used vegetable broth instead of chicken.
We will most assuredly make it again. My mom is sensitive to tomato based dishes (burns her mouth). She loved this one. We used angel hair pasta. Next time I am using spaghetti squash for the pasta.
I did make a change, I added one cup of white wine in place of one cup of chicken broth. I also added some cooked shrimp to the mixture at the end. It was excellent and will make it again and again
Delicious, I added my usual onions and red, green and yellow bell peppers, sprinkle cheese on top and you're in heaven.
Made exactly as submitted. I used 4 cups of broth in total. Enjoyed by the entire family with recommendations to “make again!” Thank you for sharing your recipe!
Followed the recipe except added more pepper and added shrimp. Very tasty. Will be one of my nw favorite recipes.
We enjoyed it! Although we didn’t have dried parsley, so substituted with a Italian-ish seasoning mix. Didn’t have grated Parmesan- so used the Costco blend of Parmesan Romano. We had fresh gnocchi, but it turned too mushy for our liking (cooked for 7 minutes instead of the 12 for regular pasta). I’ll keep this as an easy meal favorite. On another note, we didn’t find the garlic to be overpowering (although we love garlic and added an extra clove to the recipe)
Excellent! Made exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing. I have never been a big fan of alfredo sauce but my husband loves it. I had seconds, which is a first for me and alfredo.
VERY GOOD AND EASY TO MAKE.
This is absolutely delicious! Used rotini pasta. Amazing!
Loved it served it with chicken
so good. my granddaughter could not get enough of it. will make again.
Pretty easy to make and tasty! I use whole wheat pasta and add peas and shrimp. I use the whole container of chicken broth and skip the extra salt.
This was so easy and so good. I will definitely be making it again!! I used 1/2 and 1/2 in place of the heavy cream, otherwise, made it exactly as directed. Just trying to make it a little more healthy. Served it with grilled chicken and broccoli. Can't wait for the leftovers.
Very good!
We added shrimp... delicious and so easy to make!
One can add any sort of extras like mushrooms, leftover meats, etc. I actually used cream cheese instead of the cream and added more broth to loosen the sauce. Quite tasty.
Great recipe! I made a few minor changes, like using veggie broth instead of chicken broth and substituting 1/4 of a pkg of cream.cheese for the cream. Then, I added shrimp scampi to it.
Made this receipe as is. My family loved it. This will definitely be on rotation.
The perfect comfort food!!! Fast and easy to make!! My wife loved it!! I added some shrimp to round it out to a main dish!!! Not for the lactose intolerant!!!
Made a smaller potion. Came out great
OMG!!! This was so easy and DELICIOUS. I made it as per the recipe the first time. The 2nd time, I had some leftover chicken strips and some canned mushrooms which I decided to add. I did reheat the chicken strips in the oven after coating them with some garlic, oil and some blackened seasoning. I added the mushrooms about a minute before the pasta was done and then added the cream and cheese. I used the cut up chicken strips to top off the pasta. It was delicious either way.
Used Knorr bouillon cube instead of clear broth and omitted cream. Fantastic flavor!
This was awesome. I will use part chicken broth and part veggie broth to cut down on the sodium but the flavor is still there. I also add either spinach, broccoli or peas so we get a veggie in there too.
it was very good, its a very simple recipe,but all love it..
Did pretty much as written. Great with prawns. Kids liked it, would work great with chicken, next time.
Swapped chicken broth for vegetable broth and heavy cream changed to sour creme still turned out amazing
This dish is always good, and today I added some chicken (from the Penne w/chicken recipe!) along with some asparagus - I steamed it; (it was frozen from Aldi's and it's always good, too). This dish is a winner no matter what you do. A nice salad, garlic bread and of course a nice glass of wine makes an awesome dinner for everyone.
Excellent use for leftover chicken broth.
This was so good. I added sauteed onions, mushrooms, peas, and a chicken breast but I made the pasta dish just as written. It was delish. I will definitely be making this again and plan on using shrimp next time.
Easy to make and delicious! I will add cooked shrimp next time, but the recipe tastes great as is.
a little strong for me and my husband , will definitely make it as a side dish with a small piece of meat
I altered it quite a bit. Added oregano and basil to season. Added green, yellow and red pepper as well as mushrooms, onion and chicken. Voila!! Amazing meal my husband now howls for.
My family’s current favorite dish I’ve made. I used the entire standard chicken broth box & added some cream cheese to make it a little more creamy. Also served with precooked small shrimp. I would definitely recommend this recipe!
I doubled the recipe and used angel hair pasta for this. I also used grilled chicken and it was delicious. I was impressed that I was able to do this all in one T-Fal skillet, so it made cleanup very easy. I foresee this being at least a once a month meal in my home!
I will definitely be making this again!!! I am going to make it with a little less garlic and a little more cheese but overall an AMAZING recipe.
It lacked flavor. I added so extra seasoning to it my daughter called it garlic bread pasta. I added probably 7 or so more seasonings and I still thought it bland. Green top onions would've been a nice addition to it.
Very light, good garlic flavor. I added frozen veggies. Will cook again.
Followed the recipe and it was delicious. I did use fresh parsley instead of dried and I add some pancetta and sautéed cipollini onions in at the end. Would make again.
Simply amazing! I have made this recipe twice now, as written. Thank you for sharing.
Followed the recipe exactly and added some seared scallops and cooked prawns. Very easy recipe for a quick yummy meal. Next time however, I would add no more than 2/3 cup of parmesan. I think that would make for a better blend of flavors.
I added bacon!
I served fresh, seared scallops on top, adding crushed red pepper to spice it up. It was incredibly delicious and decadent. It is not a low calorie dinner but a fabulous comfort meal that got raves from everyone. I will definitely make it again, next time with chicken, shrimp, sausage or salmon.
Loved this recipe. I was a bit skeptical not letting the pasta soak up the broth then adding the cream and Parmesan. The pasta was done perfectly and it was just creamy enough . I added a handful of spinach instead of the parsley , my husband almost licked the plate.
It’s all gone was delicious...
We made it with shrimp and extra garlic. Turned out fabulous.
Great recipe easy to make I used parmesan and a garlic herb cheese fantastic to spice it up I added caujan seasoning.
I used half & half instead of heavy cream and I think I could have used a half cup plus a 1/4 cup of milk instead. It was plenty rich enough for our taste. I also added leftover roast chicken. This is a very versatile recipe!
Made according to directions and it was excellent
This is an awesome base recipe.....I added scallions, spinach and some capers due to my preference.
I will make this again without adding salt. It was as good as advertised, very yummy!
I did everything exactly except I had fusili noodles in the cupboard and a tomato that needed to be eaten so chopped it up minus the seeds and awesome
Wow!!!
Very creamy and tasty. We added shallots in with the garlic and topped off with grilled chicken and green onions.
Made this last night and it was FABULOUS!!!! Added small diced red onion, omitted the salt, used a combination of low sodium chicken broth/low sodium vegetable broth/water, used half & half, like 8 cloves of garlic (I love garlic!!!), and whole wheat pasta. It was simply delicious and wasn't missing the salt at all due to the parmesan cheese. Ate with a side of roasted broccoli and carrots. I will certainly be making the again.
