Creamy Garlic Pasta

Best garlic pasta I have ever had. Add prawns and/or scallops to make an amazing seafood Alfredo.

By Celestial

Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Heat olive in a medium pan over medium heat. Add garlic and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Add butter and stir constantly until melted. Pour in chicken broth; add pepper and salt. Bring to a boil. Add spaghetti and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Add more chicken broth if pasta starts to stick to the pan.

  • Stir Parmesan cheese, cream, and parsley into the pasta and mix thoroughly. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 17.3g; carbohydrates 46.8g; fat 31.7g; cholesterol 98.5mg; sodium 1388.1mg. Full Nutrition
