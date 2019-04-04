Sheet Pan Nachos

Rating: 4.38 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A very simple sheet pan recipe, these nachos are guaranteed to be a hit at your next get-together.

By The Kitchen Alchemist

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source and preheat the oven's broiler. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil.

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix in water, chili powder, cayenne, salt, and pepper.

  • Lay out tortilla chips on the sheet pan. Top with ground beef mixture. Cover with olives, jalapeno slices, and Cheddar cheese.

  • Broil until cheese is bubbly and golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve with sour cream and salsa for dipping.

Cook's Notes:

Substitute pico de gallo for the salsa if preferred.

Use Colby Jack or pepper Jack cheeses instead of Cheddar if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
465 calories; protein 19.3g; carbohydrates 34.8g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 915.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (10)

Most helpful positive review

Maria
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2019
Did not use the black olives (don't like them) nor the jalapeno peppers (didn't have any). It was good. 3 minutes in my broiler was WAY too long the edges of the chips got burnt. Also I would recommend spraying the foil with non stick cooking spray before placing the chips on it the chips and cheese stuck to the foil. We liked the seasonings although don't put a lot of salt on the meat as the chips are already salty. Will make this again. Read More
Margaret Karell
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2019
This is a great way to eat tacos without the mess Very easy to make. I cannot eat spicy foods so I used a mild salsa. Not only did I make it, I have made it several times Read More
Cappifish
Rating: 4 stars
06/16/2019
You can actually add cold chopped items at the end, like tomatoes, lettuce and cilantro for better flavor and more crunch. Read More
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/15/2018
Great as a meal or appetizer. Comfort food at it's best. I used nonstick aluminum foil. Read More
Mkasdorf
Rating: 2 stars
03/01/2021
The cheese fused together to make a shingle. Nope. Read More
Deb C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2021
What I love about this recipe, beside the ease in the preparation, is you can have it ready in advance, and at the last minute pop it in the oven and it takes only minutes. This is perfect for when you want a tasty snack to enjoy while you watch the game. Read More
Tammy Lynn
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
12/10/2021
This worked great. I cut back on the chili powder and added some cumin. I put some foil on the pan to make for easy clean up. Read More
ReneePaj
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2021
Really enjoyed these nachos! Used ground turkey instead of beef and packaged shredded Mexican blend cheese. Would also top with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes next time I make them. YUM! Read More
lovestohost
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2021
I don’t know why I haven’t made nachos like this before?! So simple and no juggling hot plates. I subbed a can of black beans for the meat (and used the same seasonings, plus a healthy dash of both garlic salt and cumin and a squeeze of lime because I had one on hand) and omitted the olives per personal preference. I served with salsa, sour cream, more jalaps, and quick pickled red onion. Sheet pans: they’re not just for cookies; thanks for the recipe! Read More
lelaraine
Rating: 4 stars
12/27/2021
Nachos are always a hit with my family. This recipe has potential. I added fresh cut up tomatoes and used only a teaspoon of New Mexico chili powder which is very spicy. Next time, I would use Salsa Con Queso from Tosititos for the cheese. Read More
