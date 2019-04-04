Sheet Pan Nachos

1 of 10

Rating: 5 stars This is a great way to eat tacos without the mess Very easy to make. I cannot eat spicy foods so I used a mild salsa. Not only did I make it, I have made it several times Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars You can actually add cold chopped items at the end, like tomatoes, lettuce and cilantro for better flavor and more crunch. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Great as a meal or appetizer. Comfort food at it's best. I used nonstick aluminum foil.

Rating: 2 stars The cheese fused together to make a shingle. Nope.

Rating: 5 stars What I love about this recipe, beside the ease in the preparation, is you can have it ready in advance, and at the last minute pop it in the oven and it takes only minutes. This is perfect for when you want a tasty snack to enjoy while you watch the game.

Rating: 4 stars This worked great. I cut back on the chili powder and added some cumin. I put some foil on the pan to make for easy clean up.

Rating: 5 stars Really enjoyed these nachos! Used ground turkey instead of beef and packaged shredded Mexican blend cheese. Would also top with shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes next time I make them. YUM!

Rating: 5 stars I don’t know why I haven’t made nachos like this before?! So simple and no juggling hot plates. I subbed a can of black beans for the meat (and used the same seasonings, plus a healthy dash of both garlic salt and cumin and a squeeze of lime because I had one on hand) and omitted the olives per personal preference. I served with salsa, sour cream, more jalaps, and quick pickled red onion. Sheet pans: they’re not just for cookies; thanks for the recipe!