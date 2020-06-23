Quick and Easy Burrito Casserole

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
Simple and easy burrito dish with lots of flavor that my kiddos LOVE. If I have a busy schedule and not a lot of time to whip up a hearty meal, this recipe is my go to! Enjoy! Serve with sour cream and hot sauce.

By Kayla Brown

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain and discard grease. Add taco seasoning and water; cook and stir until meat is coated, about 5 minutes more. Add enchilada sauce, refried beans, and corn; stir to combine.

  • Place a layer of tortilla strips in the bottom of a baking dish. Top with a layer of meat mixture, more tortilla strips, and Mexican cheese; repeat layers as necessary. End with a layer of Mexican cheese.

  • Bake in the oven until cheese is melted and golden, 8 to 10 minutes.

Cook's Note:

The ingredients can be prepared ahead of time, and the casserole can be kept in the freezer for a no-mess meal. I cook it on 375 F for 45 to 60 minutes, or until warmed through if frozen.

Per Serving:
390 calories; protein 22.4g; carbohydrates 27.3g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 71mg; sodium 822.8mg. Full Nutrition
Cam
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2019
I made this for dinner at our ladies' bible study and everyone said that it was great! It's easy to make. I used ground turkey instead of beef and used white corn tortillas. I topped it with black olives, chopped tomatoes and scallions with sour cream, avocado slices and lime wedges on the side with a simple salad. I will make this again because I really like casseroles and mexican food. It seems to be more like an enchilada style casserole to me than burrito. Thank you for the recipe! Read More
Christie Massey Joseph
Rating: 5 stars
01/31/2019
This was so easy and so tasty! I probably used the wrong size tortillas because 8 wasn t enough and I couldn t cut them into 2 strips but otherwise it was amazing!! Read More
