Gluten-Free Hemp Seed-Apple Muffins
I have made this recipe at least 10 times before publishing it for you. I have included substitutions that will not affect the end product and that will allow you to make this recipe nut free. I promise you this gluten-free recipe will come out perfect every time and taste like it isn't gluten-free!
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use any combination of ginger, cinnamon, and pumpkin pie spice, alone or in any combination, as long as you end up with 1 teaspoon spice. Chia seeds can be substituted for the hemp hearts. Either white of brown rice flour can be used.
You can spread the batter out over an entire baking sheet (lined with parchment paper) or spread it out as 3 to 4 long loaves over 2 baking sheets.
Never forget to add the xanthan gum to the dry ingredients when baking gluten free! If you add it to anything wet, it will turn the batter into a thick, snotty, taffy-like substance.
Always line your pans with parchment paper or muffin liners! Just forget about greasing and flouring (rice flour) pans. Gluten-free baked goods will stick!