Homemade Sweetened Condensed Milk Substitute

This is a quick substitute if you have run out of sweetened condensed milk.

Recipe by nanny129

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine evaporated milk, sugar, and brown sugar in a saucepan over medium-low heat and whisk together. Heat to a simmer and cook until thick, 15 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
275 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 57g; fat 4.3g; cholesterol 16.4mg; sodium 65.2mg. Full Nutrition
