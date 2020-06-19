Traditional Eggnog

This traditional eggnog recipe is made with brandy and dark rum. I found this recipe a few years back and have been making it around the holidays and giving it as gifts every year since. Family and friends who say they don't like eggnog like this stuff!

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
18
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
Directions

  • Beat eggs with an electric mixer on medium speed until very frothy, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Gradually beat in sugar, vanilla extract, and 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg. Stir in cream, milk, brandy, and rum.

  • Cover and chill before serving. Sprinkle individual servings with remaining nutmeg.

Tips

It's a good idea to put all the liquids (including the alcohol) in the fridge the day before to make sure everything is nice and cold.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 12g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 44.7mg. Full Nutrition
