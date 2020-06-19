This traditional eggnog recipe is made with brandy and dark rum. I found this recipe a few years back and have been making it around the holidays and giving it as gifts every year since. Family and friends who say they don't like eggnog like this stuff!
Directions
Tips
It's a good idea to put all the liquids (including the alcohol) in the fridge the day before to make sure everything is nice and cold.
Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
212 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 12g; cholesterol 100.4mg; sodium 44.7mg. Full Nutrition
This is great eggnog. If you are in a pinch, you can just use half and half instead of milk and cream but the results are not exactly the same. Make sure the beat the eggs and cream/milk/egg mixture a good amount to give it more volume and make is creamier.
