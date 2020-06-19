Mom's Best Spiced Eggnog

This eggnog recipe was the traditional holiday drink while growing up and now it's the traditional drink in my home. I've tried several nog recipes, but to this day this one is still my favorite. Optional: add brandy or liqueur of choice when serving.

Recipe by AdamJenkins

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine sugar, 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice in a bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Whip egg whites with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form. Reduce speed to medium and beat, gradually adding 1/2 of sugar mixture, until stiff peaks form.

  • Beat egg yolks in a separate bowl until thick and lemon colored. Mix remaining sugar mixture into the yolks. Fold yolk mixture into the egg whites. Add milk and half-and-half; combine gently. Garnish with remaining cinnamon.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 47.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 137.3mg; sodium 102.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022