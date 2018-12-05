Basic Coquito

For years, my family and I have been searching for a good, traditional-tasting coquito recipe. After having tried the whole egg yolk thing, simply adding ingredients to regular eggnog, and others, I found the best-tasting to be the most basic. This recipe ensures everyone at the party gets a taste, but you may want to double the recipe, because most will not settle for just a shot's worth.

By ims316

additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 5 mins
prep:
5 mins
Servings:
14
Yield:
cup servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Add cinnamon to a large bottle or other container that can hold at least 8 cups using a funnel. Pour sweetened condensed milk, cream of coconut, coconut milk, evaporated milk, and rum through the funnel. Shake or stir well to combine.n

  • Refrigerate coquito until chilled, at least 1 hour. Shake or stir before serving.n

Cook's Note:

For an extra-special tropical taste, use both regular and pineapple-flavored rum. It'll taste like a cross between eggnog and pina colada!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 4.6g; carbohydrates 35.8g; fat 15.4g; cholesterol 17.4mg; sodium 83.1mg. Full Nutrition
