Pistachio-Crusted Salmon

Make ordinary salmon extra special by topping it with a pistachio crust. You can have it on the table in under 30 minutes for a quick weeknight meal or a dinner party for guests. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc.
A lovely, easy recipe, which I followed to the letter. The Dijon is the key to this, I think. Also, I believe that searing the salmon first acts as a sealant to keep it moist. I wouldn’t skip this step. As far as “dirtying a skillet” is concerned, most skillets are oven safe, so flip over that salmon, slather on the Dijon, press on the topping, and shove the whole thing in the oven. Couldn’t be simpler or more delicious. Thanks for posting.
OMG!!! OMG!!! This is wonderful. I have used many recipes from this site, but this is only my second review. The only change I made was to take the advice of the person who said to forget searing and just put olive oil on the skin side and then just bake. No point in dirtying up a skillet. Everything else was by the recipe. Served with a side of asparagus and dinner salad. This is the kind of meal you get at a 5 star restaurant.
Made this but baked it in the oven and doubled the amount of fish. Same temp and 8 minutes longer. Massaged skin side with EVOO and placed on foil to bake. Six adults and four little ones consumed nearly two fillets.. Excellent
I’m not a fan of salmon, or most fish, but my 15 year old son is and I acknowledge the benefits of eating this fish. Needless to say there were no leftovers. I highly approve of this recipe and ate my portion and he had seconds.
This was delicious!!! One of the best salmon recipes I’ve ever had. The only change I made was add an equal amount of Mayo to the mustard (my husband isn’t crazy about mustard, so I diluted it a bit). Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly. Superb!!!
Great recipe. All the directions were great except step 3. Next time, I'll add a lot more salt and pepper in step 3 where it says "lightly season both sides with salt and pepper". It needs a little more seasoning. I'll probably baste a little more Dijon as well. Simple and delicious! Thank you for the recipe!
What a wonderful thing to do to salmon! I used a 1 pound salmon filet that I cooked for 15 minutes, but otherwise followed the recipe. The flavor is magnificent. The mustard, pistachio and parmesan all balance the flavor of the salmon and complement it. For wine, I had a nice German Kabinett. The slight sweetness of this elegant wine worked well with the flavors in the recipe. German wines are a bit undiscovered, and do better with many entrées than do dry whites.
