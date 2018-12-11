Pistachio-Crusted Salmon

Make ordinary salmon extra special by topping it with a pistachio crust. You can have it on the table in under 30 minutes for a quick weeknight meal or a dinner party for guests. Serve with a chilled glass of Sauvignon Blanc.

By France C

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine pistachios, panko bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese, and butter in a small bowl; stir with a fork until evenly combined.

  • Lightly season salmon fillets with salt and pepper on both sides.

  • Heat olive oil in a large oven-safe skillet over medium heat. Sear salmon fillets, flesh-side down, for 2 to 3 minutes. Turn heat off and flip salmon pieces over so skin side is down. Brush tops of salmon evenly with Dijon mustard. Top with pistachio mixture, pressing mixture down onto salmon.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until salmon flakes easily with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Serve with lemon wedges.

Cook's Notes:

Salmon filets that are 1- to 1 1/4-inch thick work best.

Use a mini food processor to quickly chop pistachios; alternately, you can use a resealable plastic bag and a meat mallet to crush the nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
459 calories; protein 36.2g; carbohydrates 6.8g; fat 32g; cholesterol 107.9mg; sodium 322.3mg. Full Nutrition
