Smothered Cabbage

34 Ratings
  • 5 23
  • 4 9
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

This down-home cabbage dish is a family favorite. The addition of a ham hock and pork shank adds richness and a depth of flavor that can't be beat. It's perfect for a holiday side or everyday meal, and the leftovers freeze well.

By Sandra Garth

Gallery
3 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
3 hrs
additional:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 35 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until meat is cooked through, about 2 hours. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove meat from pork shank, chop into bite-sized pieces, and place in a bowl. Remove skin and meat from ham hock, chop into very small pieces, and add to the bowl, omitting skin if you prefer.

  • Heat bacon drippings in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat until hot, but not smoking. Add 1/4 of the cabbage to the hot skillet and saute until slightly wilted, about 3 minutes. Add 1/4 of the meat mixture. Add another 1/4 of the cabbage, cooking until slightly wilted, about 3 minutes, followed by another 1/4 of the meat mixture. Repeat until all cabbage and meat has been added. Season with salt and pepper. If mixture sticks to the skillet, add 1 to 2 tablespoons chicken broth.

  • Slowly add remaining chicken broth to the cabbage-meat mixture in the skillet, give it a good stir, and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer until cabbage is tender, 30 to 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

The ham hock skin adds lots of flavor, but feel free to omit if you prefer.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
157 calories; protein 9.6g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 30.8mg; sodium 448.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/08/2022