Smothered Cabbage

This down-home cabbage dish is a family favorite. The addition of a ham hock and pork shank adds richness and a depth of flavor that can't be beat. It's perfect for a holiday side or everyday meal, and the leftovers freeze well.
Don't discard the lovely ham & pork broth! Scoop the shank & hock out, pick off the meat, then put the rind, fat and bones back into the broth, add a splash of white vinegar and simmer on low for 12-24 hours. You can use a slow cooker or Instant Pot for this instead. Use the pork bone broth to make split pea soup or even instant ramen noodles (discard the seasoning pack and boil noodles in ham stock.)
Although perfectly fine as is, this is the base for many European dishes also. Add some onion, bacon, garlic, potatoes, etc, your choice. Add some wide, fat, thick eggs noodles and it's haluski, halska, halusky - depending on your country of origin. Add bacon, onions and split yellow peas and it's a Polish kapusta z grochem. My wife's mother used to make her kapusta z grochem with butter beans. My point is, use your imagination, use what you have in your pantry, the options are endless. If you like everything going into the pot, you love the end result - just cook it!
I had to put something together quick for an unexpected guest so I substituted the ham hock and pork shank for some leftover pork sausages. I also added half an onion and because I like my food spicy also some crushed hot pepper. Altogether it took 30 minutes and my guest loved it.
This is very similar to my cabbage I make every New Years but I added onions, green peppers & garlic (I'm a Cajun) cause I can't cook without it. I sometimes also add andouille sausage to the ham & pork shanks. Goes great with the black eyed peas & cornbread!!!!!
This is such a good, easy recipe to make! The cabbage wilts down to nothing once you add it to the ham and chicken broth. I ended up making more cabbage on the side; I also served it with some small boiled potatoes. YUM!
This is delicious and can be really fast and easy to make if you just fry up some bacon or pork sausage and use that as the "meat" in the dish. I made it twice and prefer my 2nd go where I added a little sliced onion and more seasoning (garlic and pepper) to the mix. I also think the 2+ cups of chicken broth is "negotiable". If you like your cabbage really wilted down and soft, go with the full amount. If you like your cabbage to still have a little crunch in it, use a lot less liquid and don't simmer it much past cooked.
