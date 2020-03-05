Oatmeal Raisin Dip

Yummy dip packed with protein and fiber as a nut-free snack for the kids to take to school! Serve with apple slices, fruit skewers, bananas, graham crackers, or pretzels.

By katrina.russell

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chickpeas, 1/4 cup oats, applesauce, brown sugar, sunflower seed butter, cinnamon, and vanilla in a food processor. Mix until smooth. Add remaining 1/2 cup oats and raisins; pulse until desired texture is reached. Transfer dip to a bowl.

Cook's Note:

You can use peanut, soy, or the nut butter of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 3.4g; sodium 164.8mg. Full Nutrition
