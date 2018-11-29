Roasted Parsnips and Carrots

One of my favorite ways to eat parsnips!

By joyfulg

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Cut carrots and parsnips into 2-inch matchsticks about 1/4-inch thick. Toss with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and toss again. Spread carrots and parsnips in a 10x15-inch baking dish.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, stirring every 15 minutes, until browned, 40 to 45 minutes.

  • Combine butter, shallot, chives, rosemary, thyme, and garlic in a small bowl. Add to hot vegetables and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 32.6g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 211mg. Full Nutrition
