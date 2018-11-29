Roasted Parsnips and Carrots
One of my favorite ways to eat parsnips!
One of my favorite ways to eat parsnips!
So delicious!!! The veggies are perfectly caramelized and seasoned. I did find the cook time was a little long - my veggies were done after 30 mins. I also ended up using only half the herb butter, so you may want to make half. This will make the perfect side dish over the holidays. Vibrant colors are always a nice addition to your plate.Read More
They were ok. Parsnips tend to cook faster than carrots. Might put them in after carrots have cooked for 5-10 mins. Colour was nice. Flavour was all right. Nothing out of the ordinary. Prefer roasted in butter and honey.Read More
So delicious!!! The veggies are perfectly caramelized and seasoned. I did find the cook time was a little long - my veggies were done after 30 mins. I also ended up using only half the herb butter, so you may want to make half. This will make the perfect side dish over the holidays. Vibrant colors are always a nice addition to your plate.
This was a pretty good recipe. I think the only thing I would do is cut down on the cook time to 30 to 35 minutes. My veggies were a little well done, but they tasted great.
Only need to cook about 30 minutes. Herb butter is excellent!
I made changes! I have a garlic and onion intolerance so I used a garlic infused olive oil, cut the veggies thin, and it baked in less time. Was DeLish! Thanks for the spice suggestions!
My family loved this and I will definitely be making it again. I didn't have rosemary so I left it and used dehydrated chives instead of fresh. I have never eaten parsnips before and thought it was delish!
They were ok. Parsnips tend to cook faster than carrots. Might put them in after carrots have cooked for 5-10 mins. Colour was nice. Flavour was all right. Nothing out of the ordinary. Prefer roasted in butter and honey.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections