Cod and Green Bean Curry

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A friend was kind enough to show me this recipe some 15 years back, and I still use it frequently. It's not like the other cod curries on this site--it's lighter, and well worth a try. Especially when the vegetables are in season. Spice to your liking. Serve on top of basmati or white rice.

By CHEFFERNAN

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
For First Bake:
Curry Mixture:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Combine tomatoes, green beans, onion, and garlic in a large glass baking dish. Toss with olive oil to coat; season with salt and pepper.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until edges of onion are slightly charred and green beans start to look dry, about 40 minutes. In the meantime, mix water, curry powder, and ginger together.

  • Remove dish and stir the vegetables; stir in curry mixture. Increase oven temperature to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Lay cod over the bottom of the dish and coat with vegetables. Continue baking until fish is opaque, 25 to 30 minutes depending on thickness.

Fillet sizes may vary. I use thick cod loins and cut them into serving size pieces. You can also use this recipe with sea bass.

Ginger can be either in powder or fresh ground state--just be careful not to go overboard if fresh.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 93mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/09/2022