Cod and Green Bean Curry
A friend was kind enough to show me this recipe some 15 years back, and I still use it frequently. It's not like the other cod curries on this site--it's lighter, and well worth a try. Especially when the vegetables are in season. Spice to your liking. Serve on top of basmati or white rice.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions
Fillet sizes may vary. I use thick cod loins and cut them into serving size pieces. You can also use this recipe with sea bass.
Ginger can be either in powder or fresh ground state--just be careful not to go overboard if fresh.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 13.6g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 23.4mg; sodium 93mg. Full Nutrition