Dairy-Free Almond Butter Cookies

Delicious cookies that have the same basic flavor as peanut butter cookies, but can be eaten by people with peanut and milk allergies! I love to make these with my friend because she has a peanut allergy and I have a dairy allergy. They taste great and no one can tell that they are dairy free!

Recipe by threefsh

Credit: Judy Martin

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
9 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
24 mins
Servings:
48
Yield:
4 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

48
48
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix almond butter, white and brown sugars, shortening, margarine, and egg in a large bowl. Stir in flour, baking baking soda, and baking powder until dough is combined.

  • Shape dough into 1 1/4-inch balls. Place about 3 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Dip a fork in sugar and use it to flatten cookies in a crisscross pattern.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until light golden brown, 9 to 10 minutes. Cool for 5 minutes; remove from cookie sheets. Cool cookies on a wire rack.

Cook's Notes:

Both smooth and chunky almond butter will work.

I don't usually refrigerate the cookies because I prefer a chewy texture, but if you want a crunchier cookie, refrigerate dough for up to 2 hours before baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
63 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.4g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 3.9mg; sodium 46.1mg. Full Nutrition
