Annie's Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Pie

I developed this recipe because I am lactose intolerant and am always looking for dairy-free recipes. It also happens to be low cholesterol, low fat, and high flavor! What's not to love? I call it pumpkin spice pie because I like a lot more spice in my pie than the average recipe calls for. Happy baking (and eating)!

By Annie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 10-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a 10-inch pie plate with pie crust.

  • Combine pumpkin puree, rice milk, egg whites, sugar, molasses, oil, cinnamon, cloves, vanilla extract, salt, and nutmeg in a large mixing bowl. Beat until blended using a hand mixer or whisk. Pour filling into the pie crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the middle is set, 50 to 60 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Substitute applesauce for the canola oil if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 10.2g; sodium 373.8mg. Full Nutrition
