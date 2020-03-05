Annie's Dairy-Free Pumpkin Spice Pie
I developed this recipe because I am lactose intolerant and am always looking for dairy-free recipes. It also happens to be low cholesterol, low fat, and high flavor! What's not to love? I call it pumpkin spice pie because I like a lot more spice in my pie than the average recipe calls for. Happy baking (and eating)!
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
Substitute applesauce for the canola oil if desired.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 10.2g; sodium 373.8mg. Full Nutrition