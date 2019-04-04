Dairy-Free Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This dairy-free dip is rich with flavor and creamy without any dairy to be seen. This recipe is sure to be a crowd favorite, is paleo-friendly, and makes for a great party appetizer. Serve with your choice of chips, cucumber slices, or other vegetables.

By Personal20

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
8 hrs
total:
8 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cashews in a bowl and cover with water. Allow to soak 8 hours to overnight.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Drain cashews and place in a food processor. Add mayonnaise, coconut milk, and water. Blend until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl and add spinach, artichoke hearts, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and paprika. Mix thoroughly and transfer to an oven-safe baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until hot and bubbly, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 9.6g; fat 13g; cholesterol 2.6mg; sodium 507.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022