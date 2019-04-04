Italian Chicken and Vegetables over Rice

Dairy-free, easy, skillet Italian chicken and vegetables over rice. This is one way I use leftover roasted chicken.

By Marsha Pierce

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water, rice, and Italian seasoning to a boil in a saucepan. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until rice is tender and water has been absorbed, 20 to 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine pasta sauce, chicken, tomatoes, yellow squash, mushrooms, and garlic in a large skillet. Simmer until vegetables and rice are tender, about 20 minutes. Season with salt.

  • Serve chicken and vegetables over rice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
621 calories; protein 30.7g; carbohydrates 86.1g; fat 16.9g; cholesterol 69mg; sodium 906.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Sam Belden
Rating: 4 stars
01/04/2019
Easy and tasty. I used left over Holiday turkey. Read More
