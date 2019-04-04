Italian Chicken and Vegetables over Rice
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 621.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.7g 61 %
carbohydrates: 86.1g 28 %
dietary fiber: 7.3g 29 %
sugars: 18.1g
fat: 16.9g 26 %
saturated fat: 4.6g 23 %
cholesterol: 69mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 1276.3IU 26 %
niacin equivalents: 17.4mg 134 %
vitamin b6: 0.6mg 39 %
vitamin c: 10.8mg 18 %
folate: 48.5mcg 12 %
calcium: 95.2mg 10 %
iron: 3.5mg 20 %
magnesium: 75.1mg 27 %
potassium: 967.7mg 27 %
sodium: 906.3mg 36 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 19 %
calories from fat: 152.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved