Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew for Two

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

One of my favorite one-pot recipes, easy and quick to make and really very good. I serve this with cooked rice, which can be added to the broth. Cooked noodles can be added when the chicken is returned to the pot.

By Soccercoach

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 bowls of stew
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook and stir until juices run clear, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a bowl using tongs.

  • Add garlic and ginger to the pan and cook until fragrant, 10 to 20 seconds. Add sherry; cook, scraping up any browned bits, until mostly evaporated, 1 1/2 to 3 minutes. Add broth and water, increase heat to high, and boil for 5 minutes. Mix in soy sauce and chile sauce. Add mustard greens, reduce heat, and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Return chicken and any accumulated juices to the pot; cook until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Feel free to substitute canola oil for the sesame oil and chicken tenders for the breasts.

I like to increase the liquid a bit; the recipe as written is just a bit short on broth. Increase chicken broth and water proportionately, or add a bit more sherry etc.

Instead of fresh mustard greens, you can use chard or 1 cup frozen chopped mustard greens.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 30.3g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 8.8g; cholesterol 71.2mg; sodium 646.2mg. Full Nutrition
