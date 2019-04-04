Instant Pot Beef Bone Broth

To make perfect bone broth in the Instant Pot, don't toss those beef bones. Freeze them, and when you have 2 pounds, follow this recipe to make your own with minimal prep!

Recipe by Bren

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs 45 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
8
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray.

  • Place beef bones, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic on the prepared baking sheet.

  • Roast in the preheated oven until browned, about 45 minutes.

  • Scrape roasted bones and vegetables into a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot). Add bay leaves, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, peppercorns, and boiling water. Close and lock the lid. Select Manual function according to manufacturer's instructions; set timer for 120 minutes. Allow 10 to 15 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure using the natural-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, 10 to 40 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid. Remove bones and vegetables and discard. Line a strainer with cheesecloth and set over a large bowl. Pour broth through the strainer and discard solids.

  • Allow broth to cool. Remove and discard the fat layer.

Cook's Note:

I use bones from roasts and grilled steak, but do not use bones that have BBQ sauce on them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
21 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 247.7mg. Full Nutrition
