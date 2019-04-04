Instant Pot Beef Bone Broth

No need to use my slow cooker anymore for bone broth - using the IP is much quicker and easier! This is a great base recipe that can be customized to your preferences. I used marrow bones I bought from the butcher. I took them out of the oven at 30 mins as the vegetables were starting to burn, so maybe a slightly lower cook temp would be better. The broth didn't gel up like it normally does when I make it, but the flavor was still great!
I have been making beef bone broth in the slow cooker for several years, however, this is the first time making it using my IP since I received it last month for Christmas. This recipe seems to be spot on with the roasting time, the ingredients and the cooking time. It is now my new "go to" recipe for the future.
Such a great recipe. I do salt the bones I think it makes a difference. I love heat to but I add it as I use it. I can adjust the type of heat depending on if I am using it in Asian, Latin or European cooking. I dont eat enough beef to save bones. I wish they were not so expensive.
Couldn't have been easier to make with IP. I had some frozen large soup bones from a beef we had bought, and I'm waiting on my new pressure canner to eventually can it, but I'm freezing the broth until then. Can't wait to try it!
Thanks for sharing. This was my first try at making broth in the IP, I typically cook it on the stove top, and I am happy with the results. I'm looking forward to experimenting with this broth next time around. Straight forward, easy to follow, can't wait to see what I end up doing with all this broth.
The first time, I forgot to add the vinegar. It was good broth. The next time, I followed the recipe to a T and it came out wonderful. Once cooled and defatted, I freeze it in ice cube trays and pop them into a freezer bag. Then I use as many as I need for whatever recipe I'm making, or just warm a few in the microwave for a tasty bone broth soup.
This is the best broth I have ever cooked with. Making it a third time now, and it will sure not be the last. I leave out the salt so I can adjust for taste later. I freeze in smaller jars, and thaw as needed. This broth will take your recipes to the next level! AND its healthy!!
