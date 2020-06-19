Simple Tomato Soup

This is my go-to easy tomato soup recipe. It's simple and delicious, ready in 30 minutes, and I give leftovers to my kids for lunch. It can be made vegan as well (if you use margarine or 2 tablespoons of olive oil instead of butter). If you like, you can add cream, but my family likes it the way it is. I usually serve it with rosemary bread for dunking.
FANTASTIC!!! yes a couple changes.... I used basil..I love the taste of tomatoes and basil..plus to make it rich in protein I threw in a can of white bean.. they have no flavor so it didn't interrupt the great taste of the soup... The beans also gave it that creamy taste that we all love , but without the fat!!! This is a keeper!!!!
Outstanding! I used fresh plum tomatoes that I blanched, peeled and chunked. I used a can of diced tomatoes to supplement, two coarsely chopped carrots, added a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce, and substituted vegetable stock for the water, then some chopped some pickled jalapeños. After sautéing the onions and garlic in a 6 qt Instant Pot I added the other ingredients, set the pressure on the “Soup” setting for three minutes. When done I let the soup sit for 5 minutes before manually releasing the pressure. I then blended with an immersion blender before serving.
This recipe is very easy to make with ingredients most people would have on hand. While some may choose to add cream, we thought it was hearty and filling without the extra fat and calories. Dress it up with some croutons or grated cheese....or not. Great winter meal with a grilled cheese sandwich and definitely a keeper!
This was my introduction to immersion blenders. (Bought and returned all-clad, happy with Breville, which is dishwasher friendly). Worked like a charm. My edits to the recipe: omit butter and oil (because I want to live), add a teaspoon of sherry vinegar to boost tomatoes’ tartness. Never be afraid to adjust seasoning to taste. It’s different and a very good addition to lunch or dinner.
I made this simple soup and it was simply delicious! I doubled the recipe and made it basically as written, but I'm sure I added a good bit more than a pinch of red pepper flakes. This will be made often!
I used roasted whole tomatoes. I squeezed as much juice out of the tomatoes as i could (kept this), opened them up and patted them dry. I smashed some garlic, fresh basil and parsely. and a pinch of salt and pepper and a tiny drizzle of olive oil. For a REALLY rich flavor, I slathered the tops of the tomatoes with a really good tomato paste , not too heavy but enough to cover. I roasted at 350 degrees for about an hour. Then I assembled my soup as directed (I went very light on the oregano) making sure to use ALL of the squeezings as well. People who do not like tomato soup love this soup. Great for freezing AND over pasta. Best though is with a Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Oh, and I make it using plant butter rather than traditional butter.
I’ve been looking for a tomato soup recipe close to my moms. She used canned tomato juice and was so creamy. I used white beans like someone else suggested and loved it. Very easy and will definitely be my go to.
Excellent! Made a few alterations by using milk instead of water, increasing basil, and adding Parmesan cheese. Outstanding!
This was the most delicious tomato soup I have ever had and will definitely make it again. I added a little sour cream and milk to make it a little creamy and didn't have celery seed so went without it. I probably will forego the sugar next time I make it as it was a little too much on the sweet side for me. But the sugar didn't ruin the recipe, It was still wonderful.
Could be a 5? but I did not follow exactly. I was looking for a recipe to guide me on some proportions but had my mind set for a thinly sliced carrot and a few stalks of celery as well as basil. I did follow the rest over all but used "half a much of the tomato. I picked this recipe due to "canned" as that is what had - one dice and one sauce. I was fine with chunky variation and skipped the blender. Adding a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle of cheese to each serving with a side of open top cheese toasted bread slices.
I had just made my undeniably fantastic tuna salad for sandwiches for dinner, which includes tomato soup. Alas, we had NO tomato soup. You know, in the "can". All Recipes to the rescue. Found this one. Simple, good, not much time, and certainly no time to shop. Made it, it was simple. It was quick. It was easy. So, it was perfect. Tasted it...Oh my, tasted it again...and again. Said to myself..."Put the lid on this NOW so there's some left when Mom gets home. Not my Mom, our dog's Mom. You get it, I'm sure. I did add a bit of fresh Basil from the garden, 'cause it was there. I used San Marzano type tomatoes with basil, still, fresh basil, so... And the "dash of Worcestershire Sauce" sounded good, so I went with that. I'm certain that it was a good add. A final bit of freshly grated Grana Pardano cheese over the top, and it was heaven in a bowl. (Gran Pardano is very similar to Parmagiano Regiano). All Recipes is asking for a photo...yeah, right. I think I've had one photo so far with my recipes I've tried. I don't think that far ahead, apparently. Make this!!!
If you're substituting a natural ingredient (butter) for another one that's one molecule away from plastic because someone told you it's "healthier"... we have bigger problems. Otherwise, this soup is fantastic.
Made it without butter only olive oil. I also added vegetable broth for another layer of flavor. I substituted the oregano with basil as we really like basil. Would make it again. Thanks for the recipe.
I used one can of crushed tomatoes and 1 can of fire roasted diced tomatoes, added some fresh rosemary and thyme. It was excellent. The next night we boiled some gnocci and used the soup as our sauce....:)
Recently read the ingredients on store bought tomato soup and discovered high fructose syrup still being put in the soup - nope! I discovered this recipe shortly thereafter. Hubby loves tomato soup so we tried it. Followed the recipe exactly and he loved it. It's our new go-to for tomato soup - easy, quick and healthy! Thanks for the recipe.
I ordered groceries for pickup and was alarmed when my order for four tomatoes translated into four batches of tomatoes on the vine, which was roughly 15 more tomatoes than I wanted. So I quickly had to make some soup. Obviously they were the wrong tomatoes for this recipe, since I was mitigating a tomato disaster. And obviously they were fresh and I had to guess how many to use. I also didn't have some of the ingredients, so no offense to the person who posted this, but my recipe was a little different. Nevertheless it was good! I didn't have celery seeds but I did have celery salt. I had dried oregano, but I also had fresh rosemary and fresh thyme. I used all of that along with two bay leaves. My only observation is that it was a little thin - if you're using fresh tomatoes (I think I used seven or eight) use less water. I added a little milk anyway. For whatever reason it seemed a little thicker afterward. Also, I had grated Mexican queso cotija cheese - which turned out to be the showstopper here. Before the cheese it was good. After the cheese it was REALLY YUMMY.
I make this a lot! I have tried dozens of tomato soup recipes and this is my go to recipe, simple always seems to be better. The only change I make is a dash of Worcestershire sauce and sometimes I add some fresh basil. Tomato quality makes all the difference. I use Muir Glen organic or tomatoes from the farm stand if they are in season. This is one of those recipes that can be customized to taste but tastes great as is. Grilled cheese sandwiches are a MUST with this. Comfort food at its finest.
San Marzano canned tomatoes in my area are $5.00 per 28oz can. I chose a San Marzano style whole tomato w/basil at half the price. I doubled the garlic & hot pepper flakes and swapped dried basil for the oregano. Puréed with an immersion blender after simmering for half an hour. Big flavor quickly & easily achieved. Hands down, the best homemade tomato soup. Absolutely Addictive!
Delicious as is! At the last minute decided to make this. Super easy with pantry staples. I put in the vitamix straight from the pot rather than an immersion blender. Topped with Parmesan crisps-oh my goodness! Will definitely put in our rotation. Better than restaurant soup for sure!
4-3-21 I thought 5 stars as did everyone but my DH. I seasoned it very well with basil and pepper (my preferred seasonings in tomato soup) but he likes more of the taste of tomatoes (I don't). I would definitely make again. I only had diced tomatoes so used that along with Penzeys seasoned salt and pepper. Great topped with parmesan cheese and served with matzo cheese toast.
I have been making this soup for years with brith instead of water and the addition of some heavy cream while it cooks. I finish it with some parmesan cheese sprinkled on top. My favorite addition is a drizzle of truffle oil because I think everything tastes better with truffles.
Really good, I have made this several times - I double the sugar for my families own taste and add fresh chopped as the garnish - I tried it with adding some cream, it was wonderful and rich, but honestly doesn't need it. I also used chicken stock instead of the water, and once I even added some coconut oil instead of the butter - it's a wonderful base soup by itself, but also very versatile - thanks!
If I could give this more star, I would! One of the family said it was the best tomato soup he'd ever eaten! I used crushed tomatoes in place of one of the cans of whole tomatoes. I served grilled cheese sandwiches with it and we couldn't get enough. Bon appetit!
I love this recipe. I’ve made it several times. In order to make it with a little fat, I sauté the onion in only 1/2 Tblsp olive oil and 1/2 Tblsp butter and I don’t use cream. Yum...I could eat this every day.
So--I am now one of those annoying people who leaves a review after adjusting the recipe. I added some onion powder and cayenne to the sauteed onion to boost the flavor. I wanted a richer tomato taste, so I omitted the 1 cup water and only used the canned tomatoes. I stirred in a cube of veggie bouillon, to make it taste more like soup and less like straight tomatoes. Finally, I simmered for 40 mins instead of the 15 in the directions. I'm sure as-written the soup is good, but if you want to adjust it the soup turned out really spectacular.
Used one can of tomatoes and 4 homegrown, didn't have celery so used parsley, and it's fabulous! Thank you for the recipe!
