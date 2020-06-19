Simple Tomato Soup

I ordered groceries for pickup and was alarmed when my order for four tomatoes translated into four batches of tomatoes on the vine, which was roughly 15 more tomatoes than I wanted. So I quickly had to make some soup. Obviously they were the wrong tomatoes for this recipe, since I was mitigating a tomato disaster. And obviously they were fresh and I had to guess how many to use. I also didn't have some of the ingredients, so no offense to the person who posted this, but my recipe was a little different. Nevertheless it was good! I didn't have celery seeds but I did have celery salt. I had dried oregano, but I also had fresh rosemary and fresh thyme. I used all of that along with two bay leaves. My only observation is that it was a little thin - if you're using fresh tomatoes (I think I used seven or eight) use less water. I added a little milk anyway. For whatever reason it seemed a little thicker afterward. Also, I had grated Mexican queso cotija cheese - which turned out to be the showstopper here. Before the cheese it was good. After the cheese it was REALLY YUMMY.