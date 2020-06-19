Simple Tomato Soup

This is my go-to easy tomato soup recipe. It's simple and delicious, ready in 30 minutes, and I give leftovers to my kids for lunch. It can be made vegan as well (if you use margarine or 2 tablespoons of olive oil instead of butter). If you like, you can add cream, but my family likes it the way it is. I usually serve it with rosemary bread for dunking.

Recipe by barbara

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat butter and olive oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat and cook onion and garlic until onion is soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add tomatoes, water, sugar, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, celery seed, and oregano. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 15 minutes.

  • Remove from heat and puree with an immersion blender. Reheat soup until warm and season with more salt and pepper if desired.

Cook's Note:

Use Italian San Marzano tomatoes for the best flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
100 calories; protein 2.4g; carbohydrates 14.9g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 5.1mg; sodium 764mg. Full Nutrition
