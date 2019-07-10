Last-Minute Lemon Spaghetti and Shrimp

4.5
15 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This delicious lemon spaghetti with shrimp dish comes together in less than 30 minutes. The taste is fresh and tart! If you try this recipe using dried basil or bottled lemon juice, then you haven't really tried this recipe!

Recipe by KerryElizabeth

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, for 9 minutes. Add shrimp and cook for 3 more minutes. Drain.

  • Whisk together Parmesan cheese, olive oil, lemon juice, pepper, and salt in a large bowl. Add spaghetti, shrimp, and peas to the sauce. Sprinkle with basil and lemon zest and toss to coat.

Tips

This tastes just as good with cooked chicken in place of the shrimp. Just warm the chicken and add it with the basil and lemon zest. You can also leave out the shrimp and serve the pasta as a side dish with grilled meat or fish.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
785 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 91g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 98mg; sodium 477.5mg. Full Nutrition
