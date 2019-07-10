Last-Minute Lemon Spaghetti and Shrimp

This delicious lemon spaghetti with shrimp dish comes together in less than 30 minutes. The taste is fresh and tart! If you try this recipe using dried basil or bottled lemon juice, then you haven't really tried this recipe!
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Tips
This tastes just as good with cooked chicken in place of the shrimp. Just warm the chicken and add it with the basil and lemon zest. You can also leave out the shrimp and serve the pasta as a side dish with grilled meat or fish.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
785 calories; protein 30.4g; carbohydrates 91g; fat 33.1g; cholesterol 98mg; sodium 477.5mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe was so quick to put together and we loved the flavor! The lemon and basil worked perfectly with the shrimp and pasta. I would have given it five stars, but, I think the ingredient ratio was off for the amount of pasta used. I used 1 lb. of shrimp instead of half pound and a full cup of peas. I honestly think I could have used another half cup to cup of peas. I also cooked my shrimp in a frying pan with olive oil salt and pepper while the pasta was boiling just because it gives the shrimp more flavor than boiling. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was so quick to put together and we loved the flavor! The lemon and basil worked perfectly with the shrimp and pasta. I would have given it five stars, but, I think the ingredient ratio was off for the amount of pasta used. I used 1 lb. of shrimp instead of half pound and a full cup of peas. I honestly think I could have used another half cup to cup of peas. I also cooked my shrimp in a frying pan with olive oil salt and pepper while the pasta was boiling just because it gives the shrimp more flavor than boiling. Thanks for the recipe!
This was good, and definitely easy to make. My only complaint is that the quantities were way off. I would reduce the amount of spaghetti to 1/2 pound and increase the amount of shrimp to one pound. Also, I would add more peas. Will certainly make this dish again, with my edits.
Loved this recipe. I did make changes after reading all reviews. I doubled the shrimp and parmesan cheese but left the rest of the measurements the same. I sauteed the shrimp in 2 tbsps of butter and 2 tbsps of olive oil with chopped garlic, a tbsp of fresh parsley about a 1/2 cup of white wine which I cooked down a little. When the spaghetti was done, I added it to the shrimp along with the sauce and a package of spinach. Saving this one for sure.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.