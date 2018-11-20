Smoked Sausage Stackers with Honey Mustard Sauce
Combine smoked sausage with roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet shallots for a dish that's sweet, tangy, and smoky all at once, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.
Combine smoked sausage with roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet shallots for a dish that's sweet, tangy, and smoky all at once, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.
This is good. Next time if I’m making just for me I will skip the skewers and just broil it loose since the first thing I did to eat was slide everything off the sticks. The honey mustard sauce is great and I will use as condiment for other things as well.Read More
This is good. Next time if I’m making just for me I will skip the skewers and just broil it loose since the first thing I did to eat was slide everything off the sticks. The honey mustard sauce is great and I will use as condiment for other things as well.
one of my all time favorite recipes. it is a complete meal with a lot of vitamins, only a few carbs and not too much sodium.
03.09.2020 - A recipe that comes together quickly and tastes good, too, will win me over every time. The skewers make this fun and would be great for an appetizer, which is what I used this recipe for. It would be so easy to just toss this on a sheet pan for a family meal and skip the skewers altogether. The veggies were tender crisp and the honey mustard sauce is delicious, adding the perfect balance of sweetness to compliment the savory sausage.
Simple and delicious! This comes together so quickly which makes it perfect for nights you are short on time. Not only is this meal delicious, it's colorful and very pleasing to the eyes. I've tried other brands of sausage in the past but always come back to Hillshire Farm. None of the others even come close in comparison. This is an excellent recipe and one I will make again!
This is great! For ease, I recommend making this instead as a sheet pan meal (we did half ours that was as a test!). Brussels sprouts are very hard to skewer and could actually use a little more time to cook. My hubby says every though he’s not a big Brussels fan, it was tasty!
A nice change from Christmas leftovers and more veggies than I usually eat.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections