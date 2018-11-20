Smoked Sausage Stackers with Honey Mustard Sauce

Combine smoked sausage with roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet shallots for a dish that's sweet, tangy, and smoky all at once, in partnership with Hillshire Farm® Brand.

By Hillshire FarmR Brand

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 skewers
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.

  • Toss sausage, Brussels sprouts, and shallots with oil and thread onto 4-inch skewers. Place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in the preheated oven until vegetables are tender, 7 to 8 minutes.

  • Preheat broiler. Broil until caramelized, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together honey, mustard, vinegar, and pepper. Brush skewers with 1/3 of the honey mixture. Broil 1 minute. Serve skewers with remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 13.7g; cholesterol 17.7mg; sodium 365.5mg. Full Nutrition
