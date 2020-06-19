Mixed Citrus Curd

This citrus curd is a great filling for all types of cakes. I love this one in a wedding cake that I make that uses poppy seeds, lemon, lime and orange zest in the batter. If you use a cream cheese frosting, it's just about perfect. You can also serve it with fresh British scones.

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place sugar, butter, eggs, juices, zests, and salt in a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat. Cook, whisking constantly, until curd starts to bubble and thicken, and can coat the back of a wooden spoon, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into a bowl. Place a piece of plastic wrap over the surface to prevent a skin from forming.

  • Refrigerate curd until set, 2 to 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
142 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 14.8g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 66.8mg; sodium 44.7mg. Full Nutrition
