Vegan Seitan Korma
This one goes out to vegans who miss or have never tried cream- and yogurt-based curries. This is along the lines of restaurant chicken korma as I remember it from before my days as a vegan. There are a lot of ingredients that most people don't normally have on hand, but this is worth it. Garnish the curry with cilantro leaves, cashew meal, and coconut flakes. Serve over basmati rice. Enjoy!
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
Fenugreek leaves are important and not optional. You can find them at an Indian grocery store.
The recipe is not nearly as complicated as the large number of operations would suggest, but you can simplify it by using store-bought seitan. In this case, it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to prepare.