Vegan Seitan Korma

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This one goes out to vegans who miss or have never tried cream- and yogurt-based curries. This is along the lines of restaurant chicken korma as I remember it from before my days as a vegan. There are a lot of ingredients that most people don't normally have on hand, but this is worth it. Garnish the curry with cilantro leaves, cashew meal, and coconut flakes. Serve over basmati rice. Enjoy!

By Curtis S.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
45 mins
cook:
35 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Seitan Broth:
Seitan:
Korma Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Place cashews on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Roast in the preheated oven until slightly browned, 5 to 10 minutes. Leave oven on and transfer cashews to a bowl to cool. Retain parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

  • Combine water, soy sauce, salt, and bay leaves in a large saucepan and bring to a boil, about 5 minutes. Reduce to a simmer.

  • While broth simmers, combine wheat gluten, coconut flour, almond meal, chickpea flour, onion powder, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and fenugreek powder in a bowl. Add water and knead for 2 minutes. Allow dough to stand 5 minutes; knead again for an additional 2 minutes. Place seitan dough on a work surface and cut into 1/4-inch thick cutlets. Pound the cutlets flat using a kitchen mallet or rolling pin.

  • Add seitan cutlets to the simmering broth. Cook at a low simmer, without vigorously boiling, for 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, heat peanut oil in a 4-quart pot over medium heat. Add onion and shallot and cook for 3 minutes. Add garlic, ginger paste, and cayenne pepper; cook until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes more. Add tomatoes, cumin, coriander, turmeric, white pepper, and salt. Stir in lime juice and bring mixture to a boil, 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Place cooled roasted cashews in the bowl of a food processor and blend to a coarse meal.

  • Add 1/4 of the cashew meal to the pot with the onion mixture. Add coconut milk, coconut flour, and almond meal and reduce heat to low. Stir korma sauce until well combined.

  • Fill a blender halfway with korma sauce. Cover and hold lid down with a potholder; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Pour into a pot. Repeat with remaining korma sauce. Place pot over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Add fenugreek leaves.

  • Cut about 2/3 of the seitan cutlets into 1/4-inch cubes and add to the pot with the korma sauce. Turn off heat and allow to stand for 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Fenugreek leaves are important and not optional. You can find them at an Indian grocery store.

The recipe is not nearly as complicated as the large number of operations would suggest, but you can simplify it by using store-bought seitan. In this case, it takes about 20 to 30 minutes to prepare.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
455 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 36.7g; fat 23.2g; sodium 2065.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (1)

Read More Reviews
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022