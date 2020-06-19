Habanero Pineapple Jam

This spicy pineapple habanero jelly recipe was devised to use a bounty of habaneros grown by my uncle and given to me. I mixed and matched pieces from recipes found on the internet to come up with one that has a beautiful color, flavor, and texture. I love to serve this on top of a softened block of cream cheese with butter crackers as an appetizer. It's also a great marinade or glaze for pork or chicken when mixed with a bit of soy sauce.

Directions

  • Drain pineapple well, reserving 1/2 cup pineapple juice.

  • Inspect eight 1/2-pint jars for cracks and rings for rust, discarding any defective ones. Wash new, unused lids and rings in warm soapy water. Place jars and lids on a rack in a large pot of boiling water; sterilize for about 5 minutes. Remove jars from water and place on a kitchen towel or wooden board.

  • Mix sugar, apple cider vinegar, and salt together in an 8-quart pot and cook over medium heat to dissolve the sugar. Bring to a boil and add pineapple, reserved pineapple juice, minced bell pepper, habanero peppers, and carrots. Bring back to a rapid boil for about 5 minutes, stirring constantly.

  • Add powdered pectin, 1 tablespoon at a time, mixing well after each addition. Let jam boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and ladle into sterilized jars, leaving 1/4 inch at the top. Wipe off any spillage around the rims of the jars using a damp paper towel.

  • Screw on tops and rings. Place the sealed jars back in boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove jars from boiling water and place on a kitchen towel or wooden board. Allow to cool completely, 12 to 24 hours. The tops of your jars should pop as they start to cool and seal.

Cook's Notes:

You can use between 10 and 15 habaneros in this jam.

Orange or yellow bell peppers will also work. All the vegetables can be minced in a food processor.

