Habanero Pineapple Jam

This spicy pineapple habanero jelly recipe was devised to use a bounty of habaneros grown by my uncle and given to me. I mixed and matched pieces from recipes found on the internet to come up with one that has a beautiful color, flavor, and texture. I love to serve this on top of a softened block of cream cheese with butter crackers as an appetizer. It's also a great marinade or glaze for pork or chicken when mixed with a bit of soy sauce.
First time canning jam, I was a bit nervous so I followed the recipe to the letter and wasn't disappointed. The flavours are perfectly balanced sweet and spicy. I thought the flavour of the pineapple adds a nice bright fruity flavour. Boom! in the recipe book it goes. Thank you for sharing!!
I have made several times with different amounts of habaneros, 12 is perfect. I use 8 for people that don't enjoy as much heat. Mostly use for appetizer platter with cheese and crackers. I get many requests for recipe or to make some for others. I love it
I love this recipe! Sweet and heat all in one jar. I did change the carrots from shredded to minced. This was not a super hot so don't be afraid.
My wife and I have made 5 different versions of this jelly, Habanero, Habanero Jalapeno, Jalapeno, Rooster Spur, Hot Banana, all of them have come out fantastic with raving reviews from our peers. If you like spiced up jelly with a kick (we do) you will love this recipe.
