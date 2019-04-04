Green Bean Gratin

Rating: 2 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A green bean gratin we have served for years on Thanksgiving. It beats regular green bean casserole by a thousand!

By mctwins mom

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 casserole
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Grease a casserole dish.

  • Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, bring water to a simmer. Add green beans and cook until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Drain beans, reserving cooking liquid. Drain bacon slices on paper towels, reserving grease in the skillet. Crumble bacon.

  • Heat 3 tablespoons of the reserved grease. Stir in flour until blended and nutty in color. Add reserved cooking liquid and cream, whisking constantly until smooth and thick, about 5 minutes. Fold in beans and Cheddar cheese. Pour into the prepared baking dish. Cover with bread crumbs.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, uncovered, until hot and bubbling, 30 to 35 minutes. Sprinkle bacon on top before serving.

Cook's Note:

Substitute crispy onion straws (such as French's(R)) for the bread crumbs if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 45.3mg; sodium 512.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 2 stars
03/16/2020
3.15.20 I followed this recipe to the letter (with the exception of using fresh green beans) down to the point where I had to make a few tweaks to salvage it for dinner. First, I think this is WAY too much bacon to sprinkle on the top of a 2-cup green bean casserole for 6 servings. We’re not big eaters, but seriously, 2 cups of green beans for 6 servings with nothing additional except the sauce? I scaled this down to 3 servings, cooked it in a very small baking dish, and as suggested by the recipe submitter, I added French’s French Fried Onions instead of of bread crumbs, The cheese sauce was extremely thick, so I added more liquid attempting to thin it out. Still, the sauce consistency was not good. I would also suggest making your cheese sauce, and then folding in your green beans at the end. Before adding to my baking dish, I tasted, thought it was bland, so I added some salt and pepper. I was hoping for a flavorful green bean gratin with a creamy, cheesy consistency without the addition of canned soup, but that just didn’t happen. All I can say is there must have been a black cloud hanging over my house today. So sorry for the bad first review. I don’t want to discourage others from trying it, but this just didn’t work for us. Read More
