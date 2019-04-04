Rating: 2 stars

3.15.20 I followed this recipe to the letter (with the exception of using fresh green beans) down to the point where I had to make a few tweaks to salvage it for dinner. First, I think this is WAY too much bacon to sprinkle on the top of a 2-cup green bean casserole for 6 servings. We’re not big eaters, but seriously, 2 cups of green beans for 6 servings with nothing additional except the sauce? I scaled this down to 3 servings, cooked it in a very small baking dish, and as suggested by the recipe submitter, I added French’s French Fried Onions instead of of bread crumbs, The cheese sauce was extremely thick, so I added more liquid attempting to thin it out. Still, the sauce consistency was not good. I would also suggest making your cheese sauce, and then folding in your green beans at the end. Before adding to my baking dish, I tasted, thought it was bland, so I added some salt and pepper. I was hoping for a flavorful green bean gratin with a creamy, cheesy consistency without the addition of canned soup, but that just didn’t happen. All I can say is there must have been a black cloud hanging over my house today. So sorry for the bad first review. I don’t want to discourage others from trying it, but this just didn’t work for us.