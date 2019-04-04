Green Bean Gratin
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 237.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 11.5g 23 %
carbohydrates: 12.8g 4 %
dietary fiber: 1.6g 6 %
sugars: 1.7g
fat: 15.3g 24 %
saturated fat: 7.5g 38 %
cholesterol: 45.3mg 15 %
vitamin a iu: 401.1IU 8 %
niacin equivalents: 4.4mg 34 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 3.3mg 6 %
folate: 20mcg 5 %
calcium: 139mg 14 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 14.8mg 5 %
potassium: 130.2mg 4 %
sodium: 512.8mg 21 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 21 %
calories from fat: 137.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
