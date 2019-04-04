Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

Sticky, easy honey-garlic chicken made simple, with the most amazing 5-ingredient honey-garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything! Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta, or a salad.

Recipe by ERIKIM21

prep:

5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
6
Yield:
6 chicken thighs
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Season chicken with garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

  • Heat a pan over medium-high heat. Add chicken and sear until golden, 10 to 12 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centers should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Drain most of the excess grease from the pan, leaving about 2 tablespoons behind.

  • Arrange chicken thighs skin-side down in the pan. Place crushed garlic between the chicken and fry until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add honey, water, vinegar, and soy sauce. Increase heat to medium-high and cook until sauce reduces down and thickens slightly, 3 to 4 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Either bone-in or boneless chicken thighs will work in this recipe.

Substitute chicken broth for the water if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
243 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 17.4g; fat 11.3g; cholesterol 64.1mg; sodium 232.2mg. Full Nutrition
