Honey-Garlic Chicken Thighs

Sticky, easy honey-garlic chicken made simple, with the most amazing 5-ingredient honey-garlic sauce that is so good you'll want it on everything! Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta, or a salad.
Winner, winner, chicken dinner! I do believe this is it. Did not change a thing except for using 4 bone-in chicken thighs as opposed to 6. Served it over rice with green beans on the side. We loved it and will be making it again.
Easy to put together; I substituted an item that I had on hand though - Apple cider vinegar for Rice Wine vinegar for one! I omitted draining fat because I used 4 chicken thighs rather than the suggested 6 which left very little fat in the pan.
This was absolutely delicious as submitted! The garlic/honey combination along with the soy sauce made for such a flavorful dish, we will certainly have it again and again. We definitely will treat some of our frequent guest with this awesome dish.
It's a little too much honey and garlic and not enough broth. I cut out the garlic powder and the six cloves were still very strong. I added chicken broth and still almost ran out. The honey I put in exactly as the recipe indicated and it was nearly overpowering. However, the chicken was delicious and this recipe is simple so I will be using this recipe again just with some tweaks. Also, baking the chicken takes longer, but it tastes better than searing it in the skillet.
I only had 4 chicken thighs so that’s what I used. I mixed all the liquid and added one minced garlic clove to the liquid mixture, and skipped the step of placing the garlic cloves in between the chicken when cooking. I substituted coconut aminos for the soy sauce. Cooked on stove top in a cast iron skillet. It was very tasty but made a mess. I served over cooked millet that I sprinkled with chopped green onions and steamed asparagus.
It was very good. I had to cook the thighs for about 45 minutes, though. I doubled the sauce ingredients and added about 2 tablespoons of Asian chili because I like spicy. Also added some cornstarch to thicken a bit more. Next time I make it I won't double the sauce; it was enough as written.
05/08/2022
I honestly love making this dish, though I feel like it’ll be much better baked, and make the sauce on the stove top!
