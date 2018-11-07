Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

I just made it using Tenderflake puff pastry. One package was the perfect amount for a 12-muffin tin plus the filling recipe. But it didn't give the crunch you hear on his video, it was crisp but not like the homemade one. The filling was delicious, delicate and not too sweet. Baked in 550F for 12 min as recommended - did not get the black spots on top. Put under high broil but that only toasted the edges of the pastry, not the cream. Next time I'll bake it longer to see if I can get the black spots, as they make it look more like the real deal! I was glad I had sprinkled a bit of cinammon mixed with sugar on top before baking, that gave me a bit of color in the end :) And yes, double the batch bc everyone will want one!