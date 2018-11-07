Portuguese Custard Tarts (Pasteis de Nata)

This slightly streamlined recipe for the world-famous pasteis de nata, or Portuguese custard tarts, uses just few basic ingredients but requires numerous steps and a certain amount of finesse. The results are so worth it, though, you'll want to make a double batch. The extra moisture inside the sticky dough, activated by a very hot oven, creates the signature flaky, buttery, crispy crust, which encases a custard subtly scented with lemon, cinnamon, and vanilla.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Chef's Notes:
You'll have to decide whether you're going to include lemon, cinnamon, and vanilla, which are apparently considered optional ingredients in Portugal, but I really enjoy the flavor, and wouldn't change a thing.
You can substitute the cinnamon stick with 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 125.2mg; sodium 98.3mg. Full Nutrition
I made this in our motor home, and except for it taking longer because the oven only goes up to 425, the dessert came out delicious. I got rave reviews from everyone. I can't wait to make this again for my friend from the Azores. I wouldn't change a thing.
Made mine with apple filling instead. I turned the heat down to 500f for the same time, my house filled with smoke from the butter deep frying the tart. The tart itself, was amazing! This recipe is better for an out door wood oven.
I made this in our motor home, and except for it taking longer because the oven only goes up to 425, the dessert came out delicious. I got rave reviews from everyone. I can't wait to make this again for my friend from the Azores. I wouldn't change a thing.
I saw these on a tv program and went to all receipes..... immediately and found that chief John made them....tried the recipe and I think I ate at least 6 myself...I got yelled at because the was only 2 left...had to make another batch and everything was ok....followed recipe exactly .....we're great...
Loved these when my niece bright them back from Portugal. Also, reminds me so much of the Chinese egg tart but I love the modified laminated dough for the crunch factor, seriously the crunch can be heard from the next room. I followed the recipe minus the optional ingredients in the sugar water. The family gave it 2 thumbs up and not overly sweet.
I made these for my family during Christmas this year and they were AMAZING! I was weary they wouldn’t turn out because my pastry dough seemed much more dry and stiff than in his video, and I was worried I wouldn’t get the beautiful swirl and layers at the bottom... but I did!! So yummy and satisfying!
Having just returned from a trip to Portugal, I had to learn to make these tartlets. I found many recipes but my trust in John's expertise won out. I was right. This recipe is the best. John's video was the key to success. I followed the instructions and tips carefully and my Natas came out amazing. A bit time consuming, but the dough and the filling can be made days ahead so the tarts can be filled and popped in the oven minutes before serving. This will be a favorite recipe when I need something impressive to serve. Thanks, again, John!
Made mine with apple filling instead. I turned the heat down to 500f for the same time, my house filled with smoke from the butter deep frying the tart. The tart itself, was amazing! This recipe is better for an out door wood oven.
I've made three batches and loved them. However, I'm in Australia so I had to convert the measures to Australian. I've looked up many conversion charts and they aren't consistent. I've been going with a US cup is the equivalent of 150g of flour and a cup US of liquid is 236.5ml and 1 stick of butter is 115g. What I noticed was that my custard was not as loose as John's although it tasted great, just not as much of it. And the dough probably didn't weigh as much as John's so wasn't as thick in the pan. Also, my syrup was not as runny.
I followed the recipe exactly. I refrigerated my dough for 2 hours (impatient. Lol. ) and they are outstanding. One of the best pastries I've ever had. They are sweet and you can taste the vanilla and hint of cinnamon. Lemon is very subtle, almost not noticeable. The crust is flakey, buttery, and crisp when you bite it. They were a big hit.
Took me a while to get the hang of it but I finally made a dozen of those delicious tarts and there all gone! Instead of the water I just put about half a cup of cinnamon whiskey! I'll be making more of these in the future thanks again for the recipe!
Save yourself the trouble and DONT DOUBLE RECIPE USING ALL RECIPES WEBSITE CONVERTER! Didn’t want to leave a bad review based on the error that happened because of this website but it was very upsetting and I only found out at the end so I couldn’t do much to fix it but I wanted to double the recipe like suggested so I did and ended up with a wrong batter because the website doesn’t double correctly and I didn’t catch onto that!! It came out okay edible but def not the same. I will try again and hoping for better results ??
Having eaten these pretty much every day for breakfast when we were in Portugal in 2013, I was excited to find the video for these on YouTube a few days ago and then figured what the heck, why not, and tried my hand on making them. They are ALMOST like I was sitting at a cafe/bakery in Lisbon enjoying them. They are a little bit of work BUT having said that, worth the effort!!! Update 8/9/2020 - I am making these again today. I used an Almond/Coconut milk for the milk and gluten free flour for the custard. For the pastry I used bread flour (all items that I had on hand today). Going into the oven shortly.
This was my first attempt at making pastry. It was a drumming success to welcome my wife after a week away. The dough was my biggest challenge. Also I ran out of custard after 10 shells. Maybe too deep or too much. I will try again for sure. Loved it. It brought back fond memories of Lisbon.
Overall It was ok. I liked the pastry shell which was thin and flaky but the custard was not as light as I expected. I didn’t fill the pastry shells and bake immediately so I don’t don’t if that affected the texture of the custard. I will make it again so I can compare.
Absolute Perfection!! I followed this recipe word for word (I usually tweak recipes), but this one is just right!! And so delicious! The video is a great tutorial as well. It is totally worth the time and effort to make your own crust - I did this with store bought puff pastry last week and it was a flop - making the pastry makes all the difference in the world!
These are mind boggling. I did cheat, after the first two, and pressed the dough with the heal of my hand before putting in the tins. I almost took them out too soon, but lifted one out to check. Although it was cooked, it wasn't crunchy, so back into the oven for another 5 minutes. Perfect! My oven only will allow 500 degrees, but I put it on convection bake to give it a bit more oomph. My muffin tins are my mother's; probably 70 years old, and quite small compared to today's sizes. I had filling leftover as a result, which I baked also. I will definitely be making these again. The crust is so good, I may look for other fillings to try in the future.
We "researched" this recipe and compared them all. Chef John takes a few shortcuts, which made me cautious. They turned out GREAT! This is a favorite of my husband. Reminds him of special times from childhood. So delicious, not hard to make but patience is required! I make him roll the dough.
My husband sampled these in Portugal last summer and has talked about them ever since. My daughter and I decided to surprise him these treats for Father’s Day. I found the video incredibly helpful and watched it several times. We did okay until we were pressing the dough into the muffin tins and I thought we were in for a baking disaster, but they turned out beautifully. My husband said he felt almost like he was back in the Alfama!
I made the custard and used phyllo shells instead of making my own dough. The next time, I will make my own dough. I made the custard and my husband said it tasted and was the same texture as he had in Portugal. I had left over custard so I made a pie with it I put the Tart or piece of pie in the microwave to warm it, because it was in the refrigerator. Since microwaves have different power levels, the amount of time in the micro would need to be adjusted. I used the highest level for 15 seconds. This was an excellent recipe to use because my husband compared it to the custard in Portugal. It was perfect.
I’m not a baker, and most things I’ve baked have come out pretty bad. I wanted to make these and only figured out that it requires some laminating and folding as well as some pottery skills after I started. But to my surprise, the final result was perfect. The video was so helpful as were the slight cheats(no need to have chilled butter, heat the milk separately etc). My rolling skills also aren’t perfect so I made 8 instead of 12. My bottom was ever so slightly soggy so I’d keep it in for 2 mins more(I did 12). Overall, one of the best explained recipes I’ve used.
I just made it using Tenderflake puff pastry. One package was the perfect amount for a 12-muffin tin plus the filling recipe. But it didn't give the crunch you hear on his video, it was crisp but not like the homemade one. The filling was delicious, delicate and not too sweet. Baked in 550F for 12 min as recommended - did not get the black spots on top. Put under high broil but that only toasted the edges of the pastry, not the cream. Next time I'll bake it longer to see if I can get the black spots, as they make it look more like the real deal! I was glad I had sprinkled a bit of cinammon mixed with sugar on top before baking, that gave me a bit of color in the end :) And yes, double the batch bc everyone will want one!
I own a Bakery and an individual asked if I made Portuguese Custard Tarts. I said I'd try, and this was the first and ONLY recipe I used!! I now make these on a weekly basis and make 5-6 dozen a week and each week I increase. Today I made 7 dozen and sold out. One customer alone bought 4 dozen!! Thanks for sharing :)
I’m married in to a huge, first-generation Portuguese family. I finally mustered up the courage to make these. My husband said there was absolutely nothing he could complain about, which is the highest praise possible. Thank you Chef John for your calming and reassuring step by step video that got me through this. Now, I just have to figure out how to make them in batches of 60 for the next family gathering. I’m not joking.
It was so good! However, it was my first time making laminated dough, so I was really frustrated handling this sticky dough and the broken buttered layers leaks everywhere on my counter, it really takes practice. I also messed up with the milk-flour mixture which I overheated the mixture and it became a clump of milk dough. It happened so fast from mixture showed in video to the milk flavored dough thing. Next time I will try my best make them look better. Thank you for the recipe!
I loved this recipe! With convenient ingredients and a great video tutorial, these tarts were relatively easy to make. I made them for my family during quarantine and they loved them as well! Thanks for sharing chef John, god bless you!
Great recipe. Well guided in the video. Sweetness following the recipe these are just sweet enough, some may want it sweeter though. I ended up with extra custard.. guess I better make some more pastry to use it up ! Thanks for putting this up and explaining it.
I made two changes because i didn't have fresh lemons and cinnamon sticks, i substituted 4 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon, still turned out like the original ones in Portugal, I'm Portuguese and i couldn't tell the difference, loved this recipe and so easy. Janice silva
This was a hit! It took awhile to make, but it was worth it! Each bite took me and my husband back to our honeymoon in Portugal. I am no cook, and followed the recipe to the T., and it came out delicious. Definitely saving this recipe.
Relatively easy and taste great! I have made this 3 times. Some other recipes are way too sweet. Place a tray under your cupcake tin as any seeping liquid can cause smoking in your oven. I tend to not be able to get a full 12 tarts, so just cut my losses and aim for 11.
It was delicious! I actually did end up using puffpastry, but rolled it thinner...cut in half, buttered the two sides together, rolled from the short side, stuck in the freezer a few minutes to harden, and cut into ( made ten, not 12) slices, proceeded from there. The pastry did puff in spirals correctly and tasted very good, but definitely would have tasted different if I’d done it the right way. Followed the custard recipe and custard was amazing.
Oh my these are fabulous. I watched the recipe on YouTube and heard the crackle of the pastry and I wasn't disappointed. I will be using that pastry for many other treats. The custard is lovely although my son says too sweet. I did use the lemon and cinnamon stick. I also cheated with the pastry instead of leaving overnight in the fridge I put it in the fan forced freezer for about an hour. Will definitely make this again thank you so much.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.