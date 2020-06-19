Texas Sausage Kolaches (Klobasneks)

This kolache recipe is one I cobbled together to make what I think is the perfect sausage kolache. I grew up in Central Texas, where sausage kolaches (also called klobasneks) were plentiful. Every donut shop and bakery had them. Then I moved to Seattle, where nobody had heard of them!
I live on the outskirts of Houston and my kids love kolaches. However, during the lockdown we were not running to the donut shop so I wanted to make them some. This recipe is as close to our donut shop version as I've found. I used the larger version of Little Smokies sausage and made more of an oval kolache with sausage and cheese. The dough came out great. Thank you.
I reduced the salt to 1/4 tsp and used salted butter. I warmed the water to 110 degrees before adding 4 tsp of bread machine yeast. I used 2c bread flour and 2c all-purpose flour. My KitchenAid mixer with dough hook attachment was used to knead the dough 4 minutes on the lowest setting (stir). The recipe made 36 oz of dough I divided into 20 portions, 1.8oz each, that I flattened into 3" x 3" squares and wrapped around 1.5" lengths of fully cooked chicken breakfast sausage and 0.2oz of shredded cheddar cheese. The dough wrapped sausages were then placed seam side down and evenly spaced on a parchment lined baking sheet, left to rest for 30 minutes, then baked at 350 degrees for 15 minutes.
I am so happy with how easy this recipe was to follow. This is the first time I’ve ever tried to make these. Growing up in Texas they were everywhere and it’s the one thing I have to go find when I go visit home so being able to make some of my own makes those trips a little easier to endure. I think the trick here is using a sausage that meets the craving so I used a dinner sausage instead and came out really well.
Oh. My. Wow! These came out incredible! We used 3 cheeses and ham, instead of one cheese and sausage, and it was amazing! My only recommendation would be to knead the dough for maximum 10 minutes so the dough will be fluffier and lighter.
I had some issues using a food processor instead of stand mixer, so I recommend mixing from hand, if yours is broken like mine??. But, when those sweet babies came out of the oven, the family thought it was the coolest thing they had ever seen! They ate em up like they were starving! I’ll definitely be making these again!
This recipe was amazing. Definitely making it again. I did some sausage ones, sausage with cheese, sausage with homemade sauerkraut, and sausage with cheese and sauerkraut, which was awesome and my favorite. The kids absolutely ate them up. Great dish.
Once I worked out the details, it turned out to be a wonderful kolache recipe. -Add flour incrementally until dough is slightly sticky but still elastic. The first time I made this I added all the flour at once and ruined the batch, because it was too stiff and dry. I ended up using 1 full cup less flour than what is called for. -I used ground sausage, eggs and cheese, and would recommend weighing the finished dough, and then dividing by the number of desired kolaches. I did not do this, and my sizes ended up all over the place. Ended up with 25, roughly baseball size, and used .75 lbs ground sausage (Tbs per kolache), 7 medium scrambled eggs (tsp per kolache). All in all, very popular with friends and family, and will make again and again.
I am not a Texan but I ate these while in Texas and wanted to find a recipe. These taste like the ones we had. The dough was easy to make and work with. I had a couple of small changes to my recipe. I used a bread machine and I used oil instead of the butter. I made two types and both kinds were good. One had sausage and cheese and the other sausage, sauerkraut and cheese. For the sausage and cheese I used half of full polish sausage. For the ones with sauerkraut, I used 1/4 of a polish sausage. I rolled each dough piece into a rectangle and then added the filling and completely pinched it all closed - similar to the pictures. I will definitely be making these again!
Fantastic! I lived in Breckenridge, CO and a guy from Texas that worked for me would bring these almost everyday one summer. I made this recipe just as written, only baked them at 350 for about 20 minutes, brushing with butter half way through. Sooo good!
I used jalapeno sausage in my recipe. I made these because my husband gets up at 3 in the morning to get ready to go to work. He can heat them up in the microwave. He loved them. I tried them right out of the oven. They are wonderful. Will add this to my recipe book!
Believe me, the sugar is a key ingredient. Without it, you just get sausage and bread. We make these with little smokies, hot dogs, and jalapeño sausages, and serve them with mustard and have these for a weekend breakfast two or three times a month.
This recipe was super easy and tastes better than any of the ones we usually eat here in TX. I surprised my wife with them for breakfast on her birthday and they were very easy to make exactly as the recipe says. Only recommendation would be to do a better job of pinching them closed or maybe fold the seam underneath. Mine were kinda ungly (see picture)but tasted great! I used the Elrich Jalapeno and cheddar skinless sausage and some shredded cheddar cheese in each tasty pouch.
