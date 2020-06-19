Texas Sausage Kolaches (Klobasneks)

4.8
21 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

This kolache recipe is one I cobbled together to make what I think is the perfect sausage kolache. I grew up in Central Texas, where sausage kolaches (also called klobasneks) were plentiful. Every donut shop and bakery had them. Then I moved to Seattle, where nobody had heard of them!

Recipe by Krissi Abbott

Gallery

Credit: Julie Kennerly
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr 10 mins
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
20
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat milk in a small saucepan over medium heat until it begins to bubble; remove from heat immediately. Stir sugar, 1/4 cup butter, and salt into milk and stir until sugar is dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Combine warm water and yeast in the large bowl of a stand mixer and stir until dissolved. Stir in 2 cups flour, cooled milk mixture, and eggs; beat using the dough hook attachment until smooth. Add remaining flour, mixing as you go, just until dough is elastic and slightly stiff, but not dry.

  • Turn dough out onto a floured board and knead until smooth and very elastic, 10 to 15 minutes. Brush dough lightly with some of the melted butter and place in a bowl. Cover with plastic wrap or a damp towel and let sit in a warm place to double in size, about 1 hour.

  • Meanwhile, cut sausages in half and pat dry; this is important. Thinly slice Cheddar cheese block from the short end so that each slice of cheese is about the same length as the halved sausages.

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet.

  • Turn risen dough out onto a very lightly floured board. Roll into a log, cut into 5 equal pieces, and cut each piece into quarters to make 20 equal-sized pieces of dough. Use the palm of your hand to flatten and press 1 piece into a circle or oval. Place the circle on the board and add 1 piece of Cheddar cheese topped with 1 dry halved sausage. Roll dough around fillings and very tightly pinch all seams together to seal. Smooth seams down and place kolache on the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with remaining dough and filling to make 20 kolaches. Brush tops of kolaches with remaining melted butter.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden, 12 to 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 9.4g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 50.8mg; sodium 367.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/04/2022