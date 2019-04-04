Fancy Ramen

This is an excellent way to dress up instant ramen noodles. I've been doing this (or similar) for years now. Half of an onion plus a whole bunch of green onions is overkill in my opinion but I am still giving this a 5 even though I left the yellow onion out. I did make one change and that was with the mushrooms. Nothing against fresh mushrooms but I prefer canned shiitake's in a dish like this. They just seem to go better and they add a nice texture. In the past I've also used asparagus heads and frozen peas and they are great too. Here's a tip I'll pass along. You can take this to work for lunch even if you only have access to a microwave. Dice whatever veggies you are using really small so that they will cook in time. Place everything except the water in a microwave safe bowl with a lid. When lunch time rolls around just add the water and microwave on high for 8 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes. You can even add leftover cooked ground chicken or pork. I am no nutrition police but one thing I will point out is that this is not a recipe for someone on a restricted sodium diet. This really is a good way to "dress up" the instant noodles.
So simple and delicious! Love how easy it is to change things up and still taste great. I used 4 cups of Thai chicken broth, added red cabbage, hard boiled egg, fresh veggies and about 1/2 ts of chili garlic
Easy to make and delicious. I added some cilantro. I also prepared some extras to top off each bowl as desired. These were thinly sliced radishes, bean sprouts, cilantro, and a soft boiled egg.
This recipe is a great base! I added in some chicken and a few more veggies I had in the fridge. Husband said it could use more spice, but he likes heat! Told him next time I'll stuff it in a jalapeno popper for him - how's that for heat?!
This was so amazing! I added grilled chicken breast strips. It got 2 thumbs up from my whole family!
Love this. I also make different versions all the time. Add hard-boiled egg. So Yummy
I did not add siracha green onions black pepper and white pepper and was still very tasty!
I cooked the veggies first and put the noodles in last so they wouldn't get soggy. It turned out amazing!