Fancy Ramen

This is an excellent way to dress up instant ramen noodles. I've been doing this (or similar) for years now. Half of an onion plus a whole bunch of green onions is overkill in my opinion but I am still giving this a 5 even though I left the yellow onion out. I did make one change and that was with the mushrooms. Nothing against fresh mushrooms but I prefer canned shiitake's in a dish like this. They just seem to go better and they add a nice texture. In the past I've also used asparagus heads and frozen peas and they are great too. Here's a tip I'll pass along. You can take this to work for lunch even if you only have access to a microwave. Dice whatever veggies you are using really small so that they will cook in time. Place everything except the water in a microwave safe bowl with a lid. When lunch time rolls around just add the water and microwave on high for 8 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes. You can even add leftover cooked ground chicken or pork. I am no nutrition police but one thing I will point out is that this is not a recipe for someone on a restricted sodium diet. This really is a good way to "dress up" the instant noodles.