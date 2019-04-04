Fancy Ramen

Ramen noodles with veggies.

By abrown604

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine water, mushrooms, 1/2 the green onions, carrot, onion, soy sauce, garlic, sriracha sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, white pepper, black pepper, and flavor packets from ramen in a large pot. Bring to a boil. Add noodles and cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender yet firm to the bite, about 5 minutes.

  • Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until vegetables are tender, about 10 minutes. Serve topped with remaining green onions.

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 41g; fat 2.1g; sodium 1097.2mg. Full Nutrition
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2018
Soup Loving Nicole
12/25/2018
This is an excellent way to dress up instant ramen noodles. I've been doing this (or similar) for years now. Half of an onion plus a whole bunch of green onions is overkill in my opinion but I am still giving this a 5 even though I left the yellow onion out. I did make one change and that was with the mushrooms. Nothing against fresh mushrooms but I prefer canned shiitake's in a dish like this. They just seem to go better and they add a nice texture. In the past I've also used asparagus heads and frozen peas and they are great too. Here's a tip I'll pass along. You can take this to work for lunch even if you only have access to a microwave. Dice whatever veggies you are using really small so that they will cook in time. Place everything except the water in a microwave safe bowl with a lid. When lunch time rolls around just add the water and microwave on high for 8 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes. You can even add leftover cooked ground chicken or pork. I am no nutrition police but one thing I will point out is that this is not a recipe for someone on a restricted sodium diet. This really is a good way to "dress up" the instant noodles.
Soup Loving Nicole
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2018
This is an excellent way to dress up instant ramen noodles. I've been doing this (or similar) for years now. Half of an onion plus a whole bunch of green onions is overkill in my opinion but I am still giving this a 5 even though I left the yellow onion out. I did make one change and that was with the mushrooms. Nothing against fresh mushrooms but I prefer canned shiitake's in a dish like this. They just seem to go better and they add a nice texture. In the past I've also used asparagus heads and frozen peas and they are great too. Here's a tip I'll pass along. You can take this to work for lunch even if you only have access to a microwave. Dice whatever veggies you are using really small so that they will cook in time. Place everything except the water in a microwave safe bowl with a lid. When lunch time rolls around just add the water and microwave on high for 8 minutes. Let cool for 3 minutes. You can even add leftover cooked ground chicken or pork. I am no nutrition police but one thing I will point out is that this is not a recipe for someone on a restricted sodium diet. This really is a good way to "dress up" the instant noodles. Read More
Tina Rodrigue
Rating: 5 stars
09/02/2019
Tina Rodrigue
09/02/2019
So simple and delicious! Love how easy it is to change things up and still taste great. I used 4 cups of Thai chicken broth, added red cabbage, hard boiled egg, fresh veggies and about 1/2 ts of chili garlic
stick
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2020
stick
10/21/2020
Easy to make and delicious. I added some cilantro. I also prepared some extras to top off each bowl as desired. These were thinly sliced radishes, bean sprouts, cilantro, and a soft boiled egg.
Rachel F
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2021
Rachel F
04/20/2021
This recipe is a great base! I added in some chicken and a few more veggies I had in the fridge. Husband said it could use more spice, but he likes heat! Told him next time I'll stuff it in a jalapeno popper for him - how's that for heat?!
Brigitte Munsterman
Rating: 5 stars
04/15/2021
Brigitte Munsterman
04/15/2021
This was so amazing! I added grilled chicken breast strips. It got 2 thumbs up from my whole family!
Chasidy Caster
Rating: 5 stars
01/18/2019
Chasidy Caster
01/18/2019
Love this. I also make different versions all the time. Add hard-boiled egg. So Yummy
Vovo's Treats
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2019
Vovo's Treats
01/24/2019
I did not add siracha green onions black pepper and white pepper and was still very tasty!
margaret thatcher
Rating: 5 stars
03/29/2019
good Read More
Iris
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2019
Iris
11/14/2019
I cooked the veggies first and put the noodles in last so they wouldn't get soggy. It turned out amazing!
