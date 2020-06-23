Vegetarian Mushroom Tacos

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Flavorful mushroom tacos are quick to make and perfect for the picky vegetarian on taco night. If you're vegan use a non-dairy fat instead of butter and stay clear of the sour cream topping.

By Emily Miller

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 tacos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add mushrooms and cook until soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain excess butter and return to heat. Add taco seasoning and stir to combine, about 2 minutes more.

  • Serve each tortilla topped with a few tablespoons of mushroom mixture, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, guacamole, sour cream, and taco sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
152 calories; protein 4g; carbohydrates 21.9g; fat 6.2g; cholesterol 10.8mg; sodium 350.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

Reviews:
Soup Loving Nicole
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2018
Not a vegetarian so I made these as a side dish. EXCELLENT! Read More
