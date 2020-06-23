Vegetarian Mushroom Tacos
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 152.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 4g 8 %
carbohydrates: 21.9g 7 %
dietary fiber: 3.7g 15 %
sugars: 4.4g
fat: 6.2g 10 %
saturated fat: 3g 15 %
cholesterol: 10.8mg 4 %
vitamin a iu: 669.1IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 2.6mg 20 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 8mg 13 %
folate: 38.9mcg 10 %
calcium: 52.6mg 5 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 34.5mg 12 %
potassium: 385.4mg 11 %
sodium: 350.9mg 14 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 12 %
calories from fat: 55.5
