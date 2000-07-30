Pear and Gorgonzola Cheese Pizza

A very interesting appetizer pizza. Sounds strange, but everyone will love the unique combination of fragrant pears and distinctive Gorgonzola.

Recipe by Brian Golden

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings: 8
8
Yield:
1 pizza
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place pizza crust dough on a medium baking sheet. Layer with Provolone cheese. Top cheese with Bosc pear slices. Sprinkle with walnuts and Gorgonzola cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 8 to 10 minutes, or until cheese is melted and crust is lightly browned. Remove from heat. Top with chives and slice to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
287 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 31g; fat 12.9g; cholesterol 19.2mg; sodium 585.4mg. Full Nutrition
