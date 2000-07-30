Pear and Gorgonzola Cheese Pizza

FIRST: I've made this numerous times, and people always ask for the recipe. SECOND: This is a gourmet treat. If you make this expecting "pizza," you will be disappointed. Do not add sauce to this. If you want pizza with sauce and mozzarella, this is not your recipe. WHY I LOVE THIS RECIPE: It is unlike anything you will be served at any one else's home. I normally make it as an appetizer. The ingredients are incredible together -- provolone, pears, gorgonzola. I have found that it tastes better and better the longer it has been sitting out. Fresh from the oven, it's good. Once it cools down and the flavors meld, it's AWESOME. MY TIP: I definitely dice the pears so the flavor is spread across the entire pizza crust, and so it can be more easily eaten with fingers. NOTE: This is very sweet. A little bit goes a long way. I make it, cut into bite-sized pieces and people munch on it through the night at parties. TRY IT!!!