Pear and Gorgonzola Cheese Pizza
A very interesting appetizer pizza. Sounds strange, but everyone will love the unique combination of fragrant pears and distinctive Gorgonzola.
This is an AMAZING recipie! It is so easy and very delicious! Here are a few alterations I suggest making however. Stretch the pizza dough to fit a large cookie sheet. Double the amount of provolone cheese because you will need extra to cover the stretched pizza dough. You will also need to double the amount of pears, walnuts and gorgonzola. Stretching the dough makes the crust not as thick and really improves the presentation of the pizza (as well as the taste). Enjoy!Read More
I really thought I would like this more than I did. Bummer.Read More
Very nice blend of flavors- interesting and, dare I say it, adult. Far too many recipes, I think, lack _complexity_ in flavor. They're salty, or sweet, or a combination thereof most people refer to as _savory_. This, really, is none of the above. It has a sort of _depth_ to it. None of the flavors in the mix are _simple_. Pear is not merely sweet, Gorgonzola not merely cheesy, etc. Taken together, this recipe creates a nice warm gestalt... I liked it a lot, and plan to make it again...
My husband (who was very unsure of this unusual pizza) and I loved it! Great sweet/savory combination. I used cornmeal under the crust (for crunch and to keep it from sticking to the pan) and pre-baked it for 6 minutes. I also rubbed a garlic clove on the crust and brushed it with olive oil before adding the toppings. Great pizza! :)
I loved this recipe but made a few changes using what I had at hand.I sliced whole wheat pita bread in half and toasted it, then sprayed with olive oil spray and spread dijon mustard on the toasted bread. I than used sliced gouda cheese and topped with sliced pears, added carmelized onions on top as well as gorgonzola cheese and chopped walnuts.Than put in toaster oven at 350 until cheese melted. Yummy! Thanks Brian
I served this at a "girl party" and it was well received. I swirled some olive oil over the crust and then doubled the topping ingredients. I agree that baking the crust a bit before adding the toppings is a good idea. The center was a bit soggy.
FABULOUS! Made it on a rectangular piece of stoneware - cut it into squares, served it at a cocktail party - it was a hit - everyone wanted the recipe. I added carmelized onions and used pecans instead of walnuts.
Excellent blending of flavors. A unique appitizer to serve to company. I used a bit more gorgonzola than listed.
Outstanding. Followed recipe exactly. Everyone raved about it at a bridal shower! Use Trader Joe's pizza dough sold "balled up" in a plastic bag in the refrigerated section.
I served this pizza at a wine and cheese party I had. It was gone in a matter of minutes, and people even called the next day to tell me how much they loved it! I might suggest cooking the dough a bit before adding the toppings because mine was undercooked at first.
I cannot say enough good things about this recipe. DEFINITELY one of the best recipes from AR that I've made. I did make a few changes. First of all, as previously mentioned, I baked the pizza crust for 6 minutes before adding the toppings. I also lowered the baking temperature to 400 degrees. Once it had baked for 6 minutes, I removed it from the oven and rubbed some EVOO and 2 cloves of garlic onto the crust. Then I substituted dried chives for fresh, and used pecans instead of walnuts. Once the pizza was removed from the oven, I drizzled the slices lightly with a balsamic reduction. Everyone loved the presentation of this pizza, and thought it was very sophisticated and yummy! Thanks for the recipe!
FIRST: I've made this numerous times, and people always ask for the recipe. SECOND: This is a gourmet treat. If you make this expecting "pizza," you will be disappointed. Do not add sauce to this. If you want pizza with sauce and mozzarella, this is not your recipe. WHY I LOVE THIS RECIPE: It is unlike anything you will be served at any one else's home. I normally make it as an appetizer. The ingredients are incredible together -- provolone, pears, gorgonzola. I have found that it tastes better and better the longer it has been sitting out. Fresh from the oven, it's good. Once it cools down and the flavors meld, it's AWESOME. MY TIP: I definitely dice the pears so the flavor is spread across the entire pizza crust, and so it can be more easily eaten with fingers. NOTE: This is very sweet. A little bit goes a long way. I make it, cut into bite-sized pieces and people munch on it through the night at parties. TRY IT!!!
I served this at a party and it was a big hit. I also thought it was easy to put together. People who don't normally like Gorgonzola loved the combination.
This is as good as good as it gets. Pizza Party competition on Saturday so did a pre run. Gave some to my neighbor and she said best pizza she ever tasted. Only change is I drizzled some balsamic vinegar (reduced so honey thickness) over it after cooked and sprinkled with fresh cracked pepper. Forget the chives.. So very good. Will let you knowif I win.WON!!!The Challange and this one took us over the top...Will make again with a good glass of port or brandy...Fantasticooo!!
This was great! I've never had pears on a pizza before. I doubled the gorgonzola because I love it and left out the provolone because I didn't have any. Some other reviews suggested it needed some kind of sauce...I brushed olive oil on the crust (a Boboli-style) and put a thin layer of plain yogurt. I thought it was perfect! Thanks for the recipe!
This is like my favorite pizza froma restaurant. Love it, but definately bake the crust for a few minutes first, I add carmelized onions and use hazelnuts instead of walnuts. A lot of reviewers talked about adding a sauce of some kind, instead of a sauce, try topping the pizza with mixed field greens tossed with a blue cheese or ranch dressing.
A huge success but it's not for everyone. I love to try new recipes but for those looking for a simple pepperoni and mushroom pizza you better skip this one, it's anything but ordinary
this is awesome! very elegant, everyone wanted the recipe!very easy
Great recipe. Just like the pear and Gorgonzola pizza at California Pizza Kitchen. I used a mixture of smoked provolone, mozzarella, and Parmesan. I also added caramelized onions since they do that at the restaurant. It brings together the sweetness of the pear and the saltiness of the other things. Tip - saute the pear a minute or 2 in a pan on medium heat (I did it after I made the onions). It helps caramelize the outsides and bring out the sweetness since they don't always get done all the way in the oven. This is especially helpful when you don't have a great tasting pear. I cooked this pizza on the grill and it had an amazing smoking flavor!
I made this for my BFF for a pre-valentine's day dinner with a salad and she loved it. I actually used an anjou pear instead of the bosc. It was very savory. Thank You!!!
Delicious. I doubled the recipe and made the following modifications: I used crescent roll as the crust. I did pre-bake the crust 5-6 minutes, let it cool and then added the toppings. For color and for a little additional sweet, I sprinkled 1/2 cup dried cranberries over the provolone cheese. I agree with an earlier review, this did feel like I was eating "grown-up food."
I used to order a pizzetta very similar to this at my favorite swanky lounge in Santa Cruz. They recently took it off the menu, so I have been trying to satisfy my cravings for it every once in a while with this recipe. The cheese can get very greasy, so I would recommend putting a very thin layer of flour on the dough before you put the cheese on; it will absorb some of the grease. I've tried using Asian pears, as well as Bartlett, and Green Anjou, and they've all been delicious in this recipe!
This is a great party pizza. Everyone loved it. The Gorgonzola is a fabulous touch.
What a hit! Served this at a party and received many positive comments. I did tweak the recipe by partially baking the crust first, then brushed with olive oil/balsamic mix before adding cheese and pears. I used a Danish Fontina rather than Gorgonzola and was pleased with result. Also scattered fresh rosemary across top before baking.
I loved this pizza, as did everyone at my party. It has interesting and tasty flavor. I would recommend baking the crust a little before adding the toppings because it was a little soggy in the middle.
This pizza is fantastic! It's amazing how filling and satisfying it is. We have a bosc pear tree and during harvest, this pizza is a staple.
This has been my favorit go-to recipe for parties and potlucks for at least 3 years. It's a HIT every time I make it. I've tweaked it a number of ways, and most recently made these adjustments: Toasted the walnuts, brushed the dough with melted butter and added a bit of course sea salt. Also added some chopped fresh Rosemary, and finally, drizzled with honey before serving. It was deee-lish, and it got rave reviews.
This was really great. I used mozzarella rather than provolone which probably wasn't as amazing but worked and left out the walnuts. My husband who was very skeptical said he was surprised at how much he liked it!
This pizza is just delicious and really quick to put together. I always have most of these ingredients in my house so I know I'll be making it often.
Great pizza and very quick to make! I reduced some balsamic vinegar and drizzeled it on top. Delicious!
This was soooo good! My husband and I really enjoyed this. I made it with blue cheese, and green onions and served it with a nice California salad. A definite do-again!
Awesome recipe! Thanks sharing Brian!
I accidentally doubled the Gorgonzola but my husband could not quit saying how good it was. That's unusual!
This is an outstanding recipe with which I have received rave reviews. I used some of the suggestions from reviewers - sprinkle corn meal on the tray to give the crust a little texture and I added carmelized onions. Absolutely fabulous!!
This is really good! I think pecans or almonds are a bit better than walnuts. Right before I served the pizza a piled an herb salad mix on top and drizzled it with a litte olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Wow! Wow! Wow! I had this pizza at Cali Pizza Kitchen and this recipe is even better! The only thing I changed was I sauteed the pear in butter and brown sugar. Thanks so much!
This recipe has an excellent tastiness to easiness ratio. It is extremely easy and is really good. I served it as an appetizer at a party. Everyone was asking for the recipe.
I never submit a review but I have to on this one. We LOVE this pizza! As many do, I tweaked this a bit: used a Boboli crust, shredded mozzarella, pecans, no chives. I also brushed the crust with a touch of olive oil and sprinkled Italian seasonings on top. This pizza is a favorite for so many of my girls and my hubby loves it as well.
I used two personal sized pre-made pizza crusts and it worked well. I was sure to make the slices of pear very thin and I think that contributed to the success of the pizzas.
Sounded great and couldn't wait to try it. I even bought double the amount so I could try it out before my holiday party. Glad I did. This recipe needs some serious "tweaking". I found it bland, bland, bland. Defintely needs a sauce or something. Threw most of it away. Bummer.
i get requests for this pizza ever time i have to bring a dish. and i love to make it as a treat for myself too! the only thing ive changed over the 15+ times making this is that i use emerald brand glazed walnuts instead. its an extra touch of decadence and it fits perfectly!
I actually heard about this recipe from a friend and then was suprised to find it here as well. The ingredients I used were somewhat different - I drizzled olive oil o n the crust, then the pears and gorgonzola - but I used pine nuts. Everyone in my family loved it!
I used the pre-cooked pizza crust for this. Oh man, this is the best pizza ever! I LOVE IT! I actually crave it. I've made it about 4 times already. It's very simple and fast!
Fabulous! Turned out really well and was quick to make. We used a Boboli "thin crust" pizza shell in a pinch and it turned out wonderfully!
I served this at my book club meeting one night -everyone liked it. For me, it started a whole wave of "funky pizza" creations. Thanks for the inspiration, Brian!
delicious!!
This is great! I followed other reviewer's suggestions and pre-baked the crust with a little bit of olive oil, white balsamic vinegar, garlic, rosemary, salt/pepper, red pepper flakes and parmesan (about 5 min). My fiance doesn't like walnuts so we omitted the walnuts and topped the pizza with arugula to serve! very tasty!
This was very special! I substituted pecans instead of using walnuts. The combination for cheeses with the nuts and pears was wonderful! The only thing i will do next time is use a thinner, crispier crust as I think that texture will lend itself better to the other ingredients, but that's only my personal opinion. Yum!!
Agree with the comments about making the crust thinner and baking it alone first for a few minutes... once I figured that out it was fabulous! Will definitely make this one again and again!
I skipped the walnuts because I don't care for them. Otherwise, it came out great! My family came over for dinner and this was a hit! I sometimes also make this as an appetizer as well.
This combination works. I used a Schwan's cheater crust and topped it with this recipe. I had 2 pears and used them both so added a bit of extra cheese. I would do this again with the exception of not adding any extra Gorgonzola. Mine was quite potent and I definitely had too much. Thanks for posting!
If there were 6 stars, this one would get it!! We LOVED this recipe!! What an original combination! The only adjustment we made was actually an error-- my husband, thinking that since it's pizza it needs tomato sauce, had put the sauce on the crust before I noticed, so we had it with tomato sauce-- it turned out fantastic in any case, and we will be repeating this as often as our waistlines allow :) I also think this woud be great cut up into small slices as appetizers. Thanks for sharing!!!
I used this recipe EXACTLY, to every detail, and it came out beautifully. Perfect combination of flavors, just the right amount of pear and cheese and nut. It looked totally impressive when I served it, and it was so easy to prepare. LOVE IT! Thanks.
I personally loved it. Rest of family did not like as much because they do not like gorzonzola cheese. I added carmalized onions and used Bobolli pizza.
What a surprise this was. Excellent, but of course I changed it up. I added carmalized onion slices, some bacon crumbles and a sprinkling of some candied jalapeño slices I had in the pantry. Will make again for sure.
very tasty pizza. having just learned to make pizza dough, we've made and eaten A LOT of pizza the last couple of weeks. this is our favorite. we didn't do this but we thought that caramelized onions would make a nice touch.
Really great! My pears were a little underripe, and undersweet,so I tossed them in a little brown sugar before putting them on the pizza. It was amazing and easy!
I like a lot of cheese on my pizza, 4 oz was not enough..maybe for a pita round! I had this on a pre made whole what pizza crust. Overall it was good, the pears very sweet and yummy.
Brought this to a Christmas party and everyone loved it! I omitted the walnuts and used blue cheese and mozarella cheese because I didn't have any provolone. Still turned out great!
This is an awesome receipe and so easy to make. My changes were to first bake the crust becuase I like a crispier crust. I also cut corners with a canned pears sliced. it was easier and just as delicious. I also used mozzarella instead of provolone and pecans because that's what I had.
Excellent as written. I used a flatbread so the crust wasn't too much and it was perfect.
I made this recipe for an appetizer at a party and it was a huge hit! Everyone loved it! Quick & easy to make, would definitely recommend.
Amazing recipe. I only wish I had wine to go with it!
I live 10 minutes from town and chose not to drive in just to buy the cheese called for in this recipe so I used what I had on hand, which was sharp cheddar and mozzarella. It was fantastic! I'm anxious to make it next time with the cheese called for in the recipe. In addition I also brushed the crust with olive oil, sprinkled with garlic powder and swirled a little honey over the top before sprinkling with cheese. I will definitely make this again.
OH MY *** This was such an awesome recipe. We make pizza every day at work so I brought the ingredients into work and we made a small pie for us women to share and critique... here are a few comments. this makes a Fantastic appetizer. definately for a grown up palate and would pear well with a great red/full bodied wine. Excellent
it was okay. dont think i will make it again.
Good stuff. I didn't have any walnuts or chives, so I skipped those, but had some proscuitto and arugula in the fridge and tossed those in instead. I also only baked for about 3-5 minutes instead of the recommended 8-10, that way the pears are still a bit crisp. Delicious.
This a hit every time I make it! My husband has nut allergies so I substituted small bits of cooked bacon for the walnuts and people liked that even better!
I expected to totally love this pizza. But on a pizza, the sweetness of the pears--although ordinarily I love gorgonzola and pears--didn't quite do it for me. Thanks, though, for a pizza I'd been anxious to try at home.
This was delicious! It was a big hit when I took it to a neighborhood gathering a couple of weeks ago and I've been craving it ever since.
Great combination!
this sounded delicious....but it was just okay. definately needs a sauce of some kind- even something simple like olive oil with garlic or pesto...it's rather bland as is.
Loved it! Thank goodness for this recipe-it fills the void from California Pizza Kitchen closing! I used red onion instead of chives, but other than that, stuck with the recipe.
All time favorite for pizza night! We use pre-made thin crust wheat pizza crust, brush with olive oil, replace the provolone with sliced Havarti and add sauteed onion, leaving off the chives. Soo yummy!
This was great. Don't use a pillsbury crust. Chopped the pears instead of slices per other reviews. Added chicken that had been seasoned and very lightly coated in olive oil and balsamic to 2/3 of the pizza and tried part as written in the recipe. One chicken breast is enough for 1 pizza. We liked it much better with the chicken. Forgot completely about the walnuts until just now when I went to rate the recipe. Obviously didn't miss them but probably wouldhave been a nice addition to the section without the chicken for some protein and some toasty flavor. Would like to make again. If worried about the toppings falling off put the cheese on top. Yum two of us at teh whole thing :)
I make this recipe all of the time, and it is always a huge hit. It is the easiest recipe there is...it literally takes 10 minutes. I use Pillsbury crust and always add Emerald Original walnuts. Yummy!
Made this for dinner last night, and used a store-bought cornmeal pizza crust. It was great! I probably went a little too heavy on the gorgonzola, but it worked fine.
This was absolutely delicious. I did use homemade pizza crust even though I know it would still be good with the store bought. I did add some caramelized onions which just put it over the top. And of course, I added extra gorgonzola! Thanks Brian for the great recipe.
Made some minor changes to the recipe. I used a large Boboli, brushed it with olive oil and layered as described, added some sauted sweet oninons, and I used Hazelnuts instead of walnuts on the top. Very tasty!
Great pizza! I added carmelized onions and skipped the walnuts. Great flavors, will make again.
Easy, delicious, really a nice blend of flavors. I served for a football game, it was eaten up, and I loved it too!
Use chopped, roasted hazelnuts to put this pizza over the edge!
I had such a craving for this, and it was pure bliss. I added some caramelized onions, used pecans (I never have walnuts), and cooked the pear slices in a little bit of butter.
I paired this with the "Bread Machine Pizza Dough" recipe and it came out great! We ate it for dinner, but it would really be perfect as an appetizer at a party.
This pizza is a quick and delicious meal!!! I added garlic and brushed the pizza dough with olive oil. I think it would also be great with carmelized onions too!
I served this recipe at my house party and it only took 15 minutes from start to finish! I peeled the pears (I made two pizzas), and in the future, I will cut up the pears into little cubes b/c the larger slices kept falling off the pizza when I cut it into appetizer sizes. Everyone LOVED it and they all complimented me on being such a great gourmet chef (by the way, I don't normally cook)!! GREAT, EASY recipe!
I've made a similar recipe many times, however, I've purchased Gluten Free pizza rounds, more like flat bread from my local Fruitful Yield store. They're a little pricey, but really come out great. As other reviewers said, I also skip the nuts, drizzle Balsamic (aged 12 yrs tastes the best!) and I also spread a very thin layer of pear butter on the flatbread. To die for! My kids love them too. two tween aged boys.
How different! The flavors were fresh and unexpected, nice combination. I used presliced sandwich cheese (easier), peeled the pears before slicing, and used green onions in place of chives. And I'm not a fan or nuts, so just left those off. This was fast, easy, and SO good! Thanks Brian!
Very very good. I ended up using a red pear, as I had no bosc pears on hand...but the result was fantastic. For the crust, I used the Pizza Dough II recipe and prebaked for ~10 min prior to adding toppings. I highly recommend this recipe.
I make this frequently for potlucks and usually leave with an empty plate. I highly recommend!
Wonderful recipe. I took it to wine club. Everyone brings a bottle of wine and an appetizer. This recipe was the hit of the party.
fabulous
its very tasty, the provolone cheese comes round so there were parts of the pizza that were not covered by the cheese. Those parts tasted blend. next time I'll make sure I put provolone cheese all over. besides that, the recipe is a winner.
This was absolutely fabulous! I must say, I was skeptical, but you have to try it to be convinced! I almost omitted the walnuts, as I felt they were just too weird, but they made the pizza perfectly balanced! I made a homemade crust (Pizza Dough I from this site - see my tips on the review), and it was amazing. Thanks for the recipe!
Very nice and simple to make. I added a drizzle of balsamic vinegar before cooking. Next time I think I'll add a balsamic reduction to give it a bit more punch.
I made this recipe as is and it turned out devine! Pears and gorgonzola are a match made in heaven! I think any nuts would be good, but I used hazelnuts. I don't think you can go wrong with this combo.
I love the flavors brought out of the pear although I altered the recipe American style. I put the red pizza sauce as base and loaded lots of cheese. The result is fabulous still ;)
Pretty good. I would agree about adding more toppings. I also think I'm going to try cutting pears into larger, juicier chunks to give more sweet flavor. EDIT: Doubled all the toppings and cut the pears into big chunks and it was soooo delicious. This is a staple now for pear season.
Yummy! This recipe is SO easy and SO good! My hubby, who normally wouldn't like something like this really enjoyed it. I just bought the pre-made thin crust at the store and whipped it all together. Can't beat an easy recipe like this!
