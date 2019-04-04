Quick Mushroom Rice

Rating: 4.5 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is one of my favorite rice recipes handed down to me from my mother-in-law. It is the tastiest rice I have ever had and my family is always wanting me to make it as a side dish with dinner. We will even eat the leftovers for breakfast. I usually serve this with a meat dish or tacos.

By Sharol

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Combine broth, rice, mushrooms, water, green onions, and butter in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand until liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

For a different taste, try substituting beef broth for chicken broth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 507.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

Most helpful positive review

TheDarkestPlum
Rating: 5 stars
05/29/2019
It's so simple and delicious I'll definitely be making this again! Read More

Most helpful critical review

Kris Hodges
Rating: 3 stars
12/19/2018
I don't have a problem cooking long grain white rice but I know many people do so this would be easier for them. Actually converted rice doesn't cook any faster than long grain white rice. This recipe was okay not anything out of the ordinary. I used Uncle Ben's converted rice and canned sliced mushrooms and it probably could have used a little bit of salt. The recipe doesn't say to stir before covering which should be done. Nor does it mention not to lift the lid on the pot while the rice is cooking but it should. I'm sure some people will enjoy this so be sure to try it for yourself. Thanks to Sharol for submitting it. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
ktwofish
Rating: 5 stars
07/23/2021
So simple and easy to add ingredients or improvise. I used fresh mushrooms and diced onion (I didn’t have green onions.) I also thought it could use more salt. I will definitely make this again. Read More
shannon3077
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2018
I used beef broth instead of chicken added garlic S&P and used fresh mushrooms. Read More
TheDarkestPlum
Rating: 5 stars
05/28/2019
It's so simple and delicious I'll definitely be making this again! Read More
