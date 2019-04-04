Quick Mushroom Rice
This is one of my favorite rice recipes handed down to me from my mother-in-law. It is the tastiest rice I have ever had and my family is always wanting me to make it as a side dish with dinner. We will even eat the leftovers for breakfast. I usually serve this with a meat dish or tacos.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
For a different taste, try substituting beef broth for chicken broth.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
113 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 21.6g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 507.2mg. Full Nutrition