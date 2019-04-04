Quick Mushroom Rice

I don't have a problem cooking long grain white rice but I know many people do so this would be easier for them. Actually converted rice doesn't cook any faster than long grain white rice. This recipe was okay not anything out of the ordinary. I used Uncle Ben's converted rice and canned sliced mushrooms and it probably could have used a little bit of salt. The recipe doesn't say to stir before covering which should be done. Nor does it mention not to lift the lid on the pot while the rice is cooking but it should. I'm sure some people will enjoy this so be sure to try it for yourself. Thanks to Sharol for submitting it.