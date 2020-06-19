Gluten-Free Gingersnaps

These are flat and crunchy, crispy gingersnap cookies made with oat flour.

Recipe by Cameron Houser

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

  • Beat 1 cup sugar and margarine together in a medium bowl until creamy. Beat in egg and molasses until well blended.

  • Combine oat flour, ginger, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and cardamom in another bowl; stir into the molasses mixture to form a dough.

  • Roll dough into 1-inch balls and rolls in the remaining 1/2 cup sugar. Place cookies 2 inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops are slightly cracked, 15 to 18 minutes. Let cookies cool for 5 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Cook's Note:

You can make oat flour by grinding old-fashioned oats.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 13.9g; fat 4.4g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 119.6mg. Full Nutrition
