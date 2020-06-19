Gluten-Free Gingersnaps
These are flat and crunchy, crispy gingersnap cookies made with oat flour.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can make oat flour by grinding old-fashioned oats.
I hate to give this such a bad rating, but this recipe just did not work for me. I followed it exactly, and ended up with a lace cookie that tasted only of sugar. The description describes these as being thin and crunchy, but they are waaayy thin. They spread out massively while baking, so I could only do 6 on a cookie sheet at a time--and if they were baked more than 12 minutes, they tasted burnt. I was hopeful that they'd taste ok even after spreading out so bad, but the spices and molasses flavor gets lost in all the sugar taste. I don't think I'll make these again. Sorry.
About 4 cups of oats makes 2 cups of oat flour FWIW. I added 1/3 of cup of molasses and added another teaspoon of ginger because I love ginger. I also added some vanilla and a dash of nutmeg and cloves. 15 minutes worked perfect. The cookies turned out perfectly. Thanks for the share.
Very good and full of flavor, omitted the salt since the baking powder has 60mg sodium per 1/8 tsp.
