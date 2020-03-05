Autumn Poached Pears
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 112.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.1g 2 %
carbohydrates: 17.1g 6 %
dietary fiber: 2g 8 %
sugars: 13.3g
fat: 5.2g 8 %
saturated fat: 2.1g 11 %
cholesterol: 7.6mg 3 %
vitamin a iu: 109.6IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 0.4mg 3 %
vitamin c: 2.3mg 4 %
folate: 6.9mcg 2 %
calcium: 14.8mg 2 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 19.2mg 7 %
potassium: 99.1mg 3 %
sodium: 23.3mg 1 %
calories from fat: 46.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved