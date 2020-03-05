Autumn Poached Pears

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Beautiful autumn colors and flavors combine to make this festive topping for vanilla ice cream, custard, pudding. Or eat the pears on their own. So easy and quick to prepare in the microwave!

By KITTEN

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in the microwave for 30 seconds. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Arrange pear slices on a microwave-safe baking dish. Pour butter mixture over pears, cover, and microwave until tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in cranberries, pepitas, and walnuts.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
112 calories; protein 1.1g; carbohydrates 17.1g; fat 5.2g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 23.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/12/2022