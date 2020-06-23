Poached Eggs in Tomato Sauce

Spicy Mexican poached eggs in a tomato sauce are an amazing change from the regular old poached eggs or eggs rancheros! I also make a spicy black bean dip that I serve under the egg on the tortillas. Optional ingredients include fresh jalapeno, habanero, or canned chipotle peppers to your desired spice level. Garnish with finely chopped cilantro, sour cream, shredded cheese, and avocado or guacamole on the side.

By bacon-bit

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Pour tomatoes into a blender and puree until smooth.

  • Place a deep pan over medium heat and add oil, red bell pepper, onion, and garlic. Saute until the vegetables begin to sweat out their juices, 1 to 2 minutes. Add salt, black pepper, and cumin. Pour pureed tomatoes into the pan. Add water and bring to a simmer, about 5 minutes.

  • Crack eggs into individual cups and slide gently into the simmering sauce leaving space in between. Cover the pan and cook until eggs reach the desired doneness, 3 to 7 minutes.

  • Heat tortillas in a microwave oven, about 15 seconds. Place 2 warmed tortillas on each plate. Use a slotted spoon to carefully extract eggs, placing 2 on top of the tortillas on each plate. Cover eggs with remaining sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
408 calories; protein 18.9g; carbohydrates 44.3g; fat 19g; cholesterol 372mg; sodium 540.7mg. Full Nutrition
