Sous Vide Chicken Breast

Cook chicken sous vide before using in any grilled chicken recipe.

By YOLANDA

Ingredients

Directions

  • Set up a water bath and immersion circulator according to manufacturer's instructions. Bring water to 143 degrees F (62 degrees C).

  • Place chicken, oil, herbes de Provence, garlic paste, salt, and lemon zest in a bowl. Mix until coated. Place in the vacuum bag in a single layer; seal.

  • Submerge bagged chicken in the water bath and cook for 3 hours. Cool chicken in the sealed bag under cold running water.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 22.1g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 58.5mg; sodium 423.9mg. Full Nutrition
