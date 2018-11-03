Sous Vide Chicken Breast
Cook chicken sous vide before using in any grilled chicken recipe.
A few of my husband’s friends have been talking about this method of cooking so I had to try this. We do not own the machine suggested to use in the recipe so I used a giant pot clipped a thermometer to the side to monitor the temperature and a gigantic bag clip to hold the chicken bag. Have to monitor the temperature of the water bath and might need to use ice cubes to drop it. Chef John has a video on this site on how to use a ziplock bag and a straw to vacuum seal the meat in the bag. The flavors were simple yet good & the chicken was extremely moist,however, it took longer to cook than 3 hours so definitely check the temperature of the chicken prior to serving.Read More
I cooked my 8 oz chicken breasts at 60 C for 90 minutes. They were perfect. This recipe overcooks the chicken massively.Read More
Great one We will do this one again ...Sous Vide method is really precise
I used a 146 Degree temperature on this recipe and omitted the garlic paste (personal preference). 2 1/2 hours was fine for the 4 large boneless breast pieces I cooked... The JUICIEST and Best Tasting Chicken Breast E-V-E-R!! I DID brown my chicken breast portions immediately after taking the bags out of the water bath. Added some prepared caramelized shallots with rice noodles for a quick simmer and served this to my very happy family! I don't think chicken breast will be cooked any other way from now on in my house!
