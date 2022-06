Sous Vide Chicken Breast

A few of my husband’s friends have been talking about this method of cooking so I had to try this. We do not own the machine suggested to use in the recipe so I used a giant pot clipped a thermometer to the side to monitor the temperature and a gigantic bag clip to hold the chicken bag. Have to monitor the temperature of the water bath and might need to use ice cubes to drop it. Chef John has a video on this site on how to use a ziplock bag and a straw to vacuum seal the meat in the bag. The flavors were simple yet good & the chicken was extremely moist,however, it took longer to cook than 3 hours so definitely check the temperature of the chicken prior to serving.

