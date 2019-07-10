I tried this over the weekend. I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese, and added a couple of drops of tabasco sause, otherwise made as directed. Very tasty. Next time, I'm going to double the onion. Bf thought it was very good. I didn't try to roll into a ball as it appeared to be a difficult task. Just put into a container and chilled before eating.
Love it. So easy to make and super delicious. I did not care for the flavor or the lemon juice in this, so I don't add that anymore. I like a lot of onion, so I grate about 1/2 medium onion into the mix with my zester. YUM! Delicous over crunchy garlic toasts...
My Mother made this for years for Christmas Eve. The whole family loved it.
This is the best and so easy to make. I ended up having to make two batches because my family ate it all before the guests arrived. It was a big hit at the party. I'll be making this over and over again. Thanks for sharing. PS didn't change a thing although I might add a bit more onion the next batch.
I usually tweak recipes..but I followed this one to the letter cause it looked nice and simple plus I had never used braunschweiger before in a recipe....Glad I did....Everyone who tried it loved it....Thanks..
This was a hit at our holiday party and was simple to make.
Didn't deviate from the recipe and we thoroughly enjoyed this. Do allow it to sit in the fridge for a while for the flavors to meld. Very nice!
I added less cream cheese ( 4oz.) to 8oz. liver sausage. Also some garlic powder (1/2 tsp.) The rest was the same.
DHs mom makes a similar recipe that he always loved he prefers this one! Says it's better than his moms! I followed the recipe exactly as written (I try to do that before tweaking most of the time) and it needs no changes for us!