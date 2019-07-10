1 of 22

Rating: 4 stars I tried this over the weekend. I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese, and added a couple of drops of tabasco sause, otherwise made as directed. Very tasty. Next time, I'm going to double the onion. Bf thought it was very good. I didn't try to roll into a ball as it appeared to be a difficult task. Just put into a container and chilled before eating. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars Love it. So easy to make and super delicious. I did not care for the flavor or the lemon juice in this, so I don't add that anymore. I like a lot of onion, so I grate about 1/2 medium onion into the mix with my zester. YUM! Delicous over crunchy garlic toasts... Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars My Mother made this for years for Christmas Eve. The whole family loved it. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars This is the best and so easy to make. I ended up having to make two batches because my family ate it all before the guests arrived. It was a big hit at the party. I'll be making this over and over again. Thanks for sharing. PS didn't change a thing although I might add a bit more onion the next batch. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I usually tweak recipes..but I followed this one to the letter cause it looked nice and simple plus I had never used braunschweiger before in a recipe....Glad I did....Everyone who tried it loved it....Thanks.. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This was a hit at our holiday party and was simple to make. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Didn't deviate from the recipe and we thoroughly enjoyed this. Do allow it to sit in the fridge for a while for the flavors to meld. Very nice! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I added less cream cheese ( 4oz.) to 8oz. liver sausage. Also some garlic powder (1/2 tsp.) The rest was the same. Helpful (3)