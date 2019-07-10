Pate

Rating: 4.79 stars
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Easy to prepare and great at parties. Chicken liver may be used instead of braunschweiger. Spread on crackers with your favorite cheeses.

By Michele O'Sullivan

prep:
15 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix braunschweiger liver sausage, cream cheese, onion, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Form into a ball shape. Wrap with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator at least 1 hour before serving.

Per Serving:
96 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 1g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 209.4mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

BJM5596
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2005
I tried this over the weekend. I used 1/3 less fat cream cheese, and added a couple of drops of tabasco sause, otherwise made as directed. Very tasty. Next time, I'm going to double the onion. Bf thought it was very good. I didn't try to roll into a ball as it appeared to be a difficult task. Just put into a container and chilled before eating. Read More
Helpful
(25)
24 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Debster
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2011
Love it. So easy to make and super delicious. I did not care for the flavor or the lemon juice in this, so I don't add that anymore. I like a lot of onion, so I grate about 1/2 medium onion into the mix with my zester. YUM! Delicous over crunchy garlic toasts... Read More
Helpful
(15)
Margy
Rating: 5 stars
11/06/2007
My Mother made this for years for Christmas Eve. The whole family loved it. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kristie Ghioni
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2011
This is the best and so easy to make. I ended up having to make two batches because my family ate it all before the guests arrived. It was a big hit at the party. I'll be making this over and over again. Thanks for sharing. PS didn't change a thing although I might add a bit more onion the next batch. Read More
Helpful
(6)
wyofred
Rating: 5 stars
01/12/2012
I usually tweak recipes..but I followed this one to the letter cause it looked nice and simple plus I had never used braunschweiger before in a recipe....Glad I did....Everyone who tried it loved it....Thanks.. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Melissa
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2011
This was a hit at our holiday party and was simple to make. Read More
Helpful
(4)
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2014
Didn't deviate from the recipe and we thoroughly enjoyed this. Do allow it to sit in the fridge for a while for the flavors to meld. Very nice! Read More
Helpful
(4)
dellog
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2017
I added less cream cheese ( 4oz.) to 8oz. liver sausage. Also some garlic powder (1/2 tsp.) The rest was the same. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Suz Belles
Rating: 5 stars
11/30/2014
DHs mom makes a similar recipe that he always loved he prefers this one! Says it's better than his moms! I followed the recipe exactly as written (I try to do that before tweaking most of the time) and it needs no changes for us! Read More
Helpful
(2)
