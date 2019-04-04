Need a quick and easy Thanksgiving side? Your search ends with this Instant Pot stuffing made with convenient, flavorful ingredients.

Instant Pot Stuffing Ingredients

These are the ingredients you'll need to make stuffing in the Instant Pot:

· Butter: You'll need a cup of butter for the stuffing, plus one tablespoon to grease the casserole dish.

· Vegetables: Diced celery and onion add flavor and texture.

· Spices and seasonings: This Instant Pot stuffing is seasoned with rubbed sage, dried thyme, and ground black pepper.

· Broth: Low-sodium chicken broth keeps the stuffing nice and moist throughout the cooking process.

· Stuffing: Two packages of cubed seasoned stuffing is the cheap, quick, and easy base for this recipe.

· Water chestnuts: Water chestnuts add fresh flavor. If you don't like them, leave them out.

How to Make Instant Pot Stuffing

You'll find the full, step-by-step recipe below — but here's a brief overview of what you can expect when you make this top-rated Instant Pot stuffing:

1. Sauté: Select the "sauté" function. Melt one cup of butter in the Instant Pot, then stir in the vegetables and spices. Sauté for two minutes, then stir in 1.5 cups chicken broth.

2. Mix: In a separate bowl, combine the cubed stuffing and water chestnuts. Pour in the celery mixture and add more broth if you want extra moist stuffing. Spoon the stuffing mixture into a greased casserole dish.

3. Cook: Pour a cup of water into the Instant Pot, insert the trivet, then place the casserole dish on top of the trivet. Close and lock the lid, select high pressure, and allow 10-15 minutes for the pressure to build. Release the pressure using the natural-release method.

Can You Make This Instant Pot Stuffing In the Oven?

If you'd prefer to make this stuffing in the oven, you can. Just prepare the stuffing, transfer it to a greased baking dish, and bake it in an oven preheated to 350 degrees F for 10-15 minutes.

Allrecipes Community Tips and Praise

"The method is perfectly timed," says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen. "Holiday tip: Make this a couple of days before you need it and refrigerate. On the day you need it, bring it to room temp and pop it in the oven to crisp up."

"This is such an easy and great recipe," according to murdles. "Even people who don't normally like stuffing enjoyed it. It almost tasted like the box version, but tastier!"