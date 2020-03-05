Gluten-Free Chex® Mix with Cinnamon and Pumpkin Spice
A fall gluten-free pumpkin spice Chex® mix. Feel free to add what you want to make it your own.
I took it to our Christmas party. The bowl was empty at the end of the evening. I would say it wass a big hit.Read More
This was not a hit. The pumpkin seeds were a definite miss.Read More
Great recipe for holiday gift tins or get togethers. I used 2 cup corn Chex, 1 cup rice Chex, and 1 cup cinnamon rice Chex rather than just corn Chex. I used mixed nuts rather than just peanuts. I omitted the pumpkin seeds thanks to a previous review. And I threw in a handful of gluten-free pretzels to give it the authentic Chex mix flavor. Given the nuts (and pretzels) I recommend not adding any additional salt. It took longer to bake than stated, but it needs to be stirred occasionally so you will be able to judge when it is done.
Followed all instructions, and this was a big hit
