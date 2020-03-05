Gluten-Free Chex® Mix with Cinnamon and Pumpkin Spice

5 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

A fall gluten-free pumpkin spice Chex® mix. Feel free to add what you want to make it your own.

By tcasa

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Place butter into a small microwave-safe bowl and cover bowl with waxed paper. Melt in the microwave for about 40 seconds.

  • Combine cinnamon, brown sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and salt in a small bowl. Mix in melted butter.

  • Combine cereal squares, peanuts, and pumpkin seeds in a large bowl. Add butter-spice mixture and blend until well coated. Spread mixture onto prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Transfer to a bowl and mix in milk chocolate chips and raisins. Store in an airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
584 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 64.6g; fat 34.9g; cholesterol 29.7mg; sodium 320.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/19/2022