Instant Pot Simple Steamed Crab Legs

Learn how long to steam crab legs with this simple recipe. There is no need to go to a high-end restaurant for crab legs when you can easily do them at home in your Instant Pot. Crab legs go from the freezer to the table in 20 minutes. Save your money. It honestly doesn't get any easier than this.

Recipe by Soup Loving Nicole

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place a trivet in a multi-functional pressure cooker (such as Instant Pot) and add water. Place crab legs on top of the trivet; you may need to let them thaw for a few minutes so they will fit.

  • Close and lock the lid. Select high pressure according to manufacturer's instructions; set the timer for 3 minutes. Allow 10 minutes for pressure to build.

  • Release pressure carefully using the quick-release method according to manufacturer's instructions, about 5 minutes. Unlock and remove the lid.

  • Use tongs to transfer crab legs to a serving dish. Squeeze lemon juice on top and serve with melted butter.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
199 calories; protein 12.7g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 16g; cholesterol 83.4mg; sodium 324.3mg. Full Nutrition
