Instant Pot Simple Steamed Crab Legs

Learn how long to steam crab legs with this simple recipe. There is no need to go to a high-end restaurant for crab legs when you can easily do them at home in your Instant Pot. Crab legs go from the freezer to the table in 20 minutes. Save your money. It honestly doesn't get any easier than this.
I made it with snow crabs. I followed the recipe but added a generous sprinkling of Old Bay seasoning. They were wonderful! It should be noted that this recipe is probably for a 6 qt Instant Pot. I used 2 cups of water with my 8 qt Instant Pot
I made it with snow crabs. I followed the recipe but added a generous sprinkling of Old Bay seasoning. They were wonderful! It should be noted that this recipe is probably for a 6 qt Instant Pot. I used 2 cups of water with my 8 qt Instant Pot
Excellent recipe - simple to follow. I used frozen snow crab legs and cooked at high pressure for 5 minutes with quick release in a 6 quart pot and they were perfect. The weight of the crab legs I used was 1.6 pounds (not 2 pounds as the recipe recommends)...and that didn’t make any difference.
King Crab is extremely expensive here so I went with Russian Red, 7 ounces = $10.00, King Crab is four times the price. Normally I wouldn't use a recipe with only one review for something so expensive but I trust this submitter's recipes and I wasn't disappointed! Other than using less crab I followed the recipe to the T. Honestly, this tasted like it just came off of the boat! I'm so happy that I found this recipe and it will be my go to going forward. I served this with a simple Caesar salad and Spaetzle. I forgot to mention that I used a cleaver to cut these into pieces that would fit into my 6 quart Instant Pot, start to finish, 14 minutes. Thanks Nicole, I throughly enjoyed this!
First time making crab legs in the Instapot. Took the 1-1/2 cups of water and added broth cubes. Salted and added garlic powder. Layed 4 portions in the pot, sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. Sealed and set to PC for 5 min. Quick released and removed. Super delicious! We wanted more!
I used a little more seasoning to the pot and pressure cooked 3 red new potatoes skin on but took the skin off just the ends and cooked 4 min under high pressure, then quick released, removed potatoes, added 1 top more seasoning to 1/2 cup water ,placed crablegs and potatoes squeezed 1/2 lemon juice over top and cooked additional 3 minutes on high pressure.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.