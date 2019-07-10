Quick Salmon Piccata
This savory dinner is restaurant-worthy, but can be prepped and cooked in under 30 minutes! If you are not a fan of fish, you can substitute thinly sliced or pounded chicken breasts for the salmon. Serve over pasta or rice.
Absolutely wonderful way to make salmon. I used 1 T EVOO & 2 T butter to sauté the floured fish in. I also put my floured fish in freezer for 15 min to keep the flour on better while sautéing. Love the caper lemon butter sauce. Yum!
Excellent! As the recipe mentions as an option, I substituted chicken for salmon. I followed the recipe exactly but cooked the chicken longer, turning frequently until cooked through. Incredibly moist with flavour flowing all the way through the chicken. Next time salmon!
Delicious! Made as per the recipe.
I love this recipe. Now I understand why the picata is such a specialty. Based on the number of peices of white bass fillet I prepared. I used more butter, flour, white wine when more is needed, and last chicken stock. I'm looking forward to preparing more sauce for my chicken. Thanks, for the recipe. R. Winn
This salmon recipe is EXCELLENT! Will definitely make again.
I added a little more olive oil prior to cooking the garlic and then after the garlic was done I added a little of the leftover flour from dredging the salmon to make a roux. Then proceeded with the rest of the recipe. At the end prior to adding the salmon back in I added a touch of heavy cream to the sauce. It was a great dish!
Followed the recipe, it was really good. I did leave the skin on because I just love it when it gets crispy! Served it over whole wheat thin spaghetti, the BF loved it. Will make this again because we always have these ingredients on hand.
Delicious,moist,. My friend asked me for the recipe. Made Recipe as stated.
Absolutely delicious! Made as is but with just 2 filets to allow for extra sauce over capellini. My boyfriend’s favorite dish is chicken piccata and he was very impressed with this recipe. So much that he asked me for the recipe to be sure we always have the ingredients on hand. I highly recommend.
I made it following the recipe exactly. It was the best salmon we’ve ever eaten! It was for a celebration of our adult daughter’s birthday and it was loved by all diners!
on cobia! delish. used vegetable stock instead of chicken.
Yum Yum Yum
Loved it, I made homemade cilantro rice and it was a hit. With the fish and picatta sauce, a glass of white wine made for a perfect sense of flavor. Easy to make too. Thank you.
easy and quick and Delicious
Very simple recipe and restaurant quality
Quick, easy, and very tasty. Very much like what you would expect in a nice restaurant. Will be making again. Remember that with a good fillet knife it's easy to remove any skin remaining on salmon fillets, making the dish even cheaper if skin-on is a more economical way to purchase the salmon, and capers keep well in the fridge.
Delicious and Easy
I did not have capers, I chopped up some green olives instead. Delicious.
This was so easy and delicious! I did add more capers than the recipe called for, because I love them. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly,so good!
Excellent! I am not much of a cook, but this is a great recipe!
Went by the recipe It was great. This has become one of our favorite meals.
This was delicious! I made it with Tilapia and it turned out so well.
This is one of my go to recipes for delicious salmon. All ingredients only compliment the salmon....wonderful flavor. All ingredients always on hand.
Excellent recipe!! I also add artichoke hearts & mushrooms and serve over angel hair pasta.
Five stars for the sauce--I made it exactly as the recipe said, save for halving the lemon juice as I don't like a strong lemon flavor. The salmon, however, refused to brown until it was cooked through, so I didn't end up putting it back in the sauce to cook twice, and the flour coating was not worth the effort. I'll make this again, but I'll switch to my standard 'brine in saltwater 15 min, then season w/ salt and pan-fry' method. But seriously, try the sauce--we all loved it and it was just as good on the orzo as on the salmon.
I added a tad bit of flour in the sauce to thicken it a little bit, thyme and lemon zest. I topped it off with some sautéed diced portabella mushrooms and Capri tomato’s.
Loved this lemony salty goodness. I used quite a bit more wine, which was delish.
Very good. Might use a little less lemon juice next time.
have made it with salmon 2 times. first i followed the recipe exactly... the second time added a little flour and heavy cream to the sauce at the end... both are fantastic.
Great recipe! I made it with Tilapia which fell apart a little. I had 4 large fillets so had to cook in batches. Next time will double the sauce if I have more fish than can fit in one pan. Thanks for sharing - it is really terrific!!! (served with Rice and corn on the cob)
Fantastic! The salmon melts in your mouth!
Followed the recipe exactly. Loved it. Classy restaurant-worthy dish!
Followed the recipe, loved it. Definitely a repeat.
Yum. Just Yum. Although we wanted more than 3 ounce servings, so I adjusted up a bit on the sauce ingredients. Delicious.
Pretty good. I prefer chicken piccata.
Easy and tasty!
