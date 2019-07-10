Quick Salmon Piccata

This savory dinner is restaurant-worthy, but can be prepped and cooked in under 30 minutes! If you are not a fan of fish, you can substitute thinly sliced or pounded chicken breasts for the salmon. Serve over pasta or rice.

Recipe by fabeveryday

Directions

  • Season salmon fillets with salt and pepper. Pour flour in a bowl and dredge salmon, shaking off the excess.

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat and cook salmon fillets until browned on both sides, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and keep warm.

  • Pour wine into the skillet and scrape browned bits from the bottom. Add garlic and cook until garlic is fragrant and slightly brown and liquid is reduced by half, about 1 minute. Add chicken broth, lemon juice, and capers. Bring to a boil while stirring. Stir in butter until melted. Return salmon fillets to skillet and spoon sauce over them.

  • Cook, turning fillets once, until salmon is cooked through and flakes easily with a fork, about 4 minutes. Serve salmon with sauce poured over it and garnish with lemon slices.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
283 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 9g; fat 17.8g; cholesterol 53.8mg; sodium 325.5mg. Full Nutrition
