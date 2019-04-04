Green Tea-Poached Chicken

Green tea-poached chicken is topped with a smooth puree of parsley, lemon juice, garlic, and oil for a very elegant weeknight dish.

By Heather

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring 4 cups water to a boil in a high-sided skillet. Add tea bags. Steep for about 5 minutes; remove and discard tea bags. Reduce heat to medium and add chicken, lemon slices, and sea salt. Cover and cook until the chicken's internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F (74 degrees C), 18 to 20 minutes.

  • Combine parsley, lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, and 1 tablespoon water in a food processor and puree until very smooth. Serve chicken warm, topped with parsley mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
311 calories; protein 20.8g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 64.4mg; sodium 447.5mg. Full Nutrition
