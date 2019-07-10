Meyer Lemon Cream Sauce for Salmon
The fish can be cooked any way you prefer because the star of this recipe is the lemon cream sauce for salmon made with Meyer lemon.
The only thing I did was add a tiny bit more dill and the zest of the Meyer lemon. Very good! Thanks for sharing it.
Tasted ok but much too heavy to use on salmon for my taste. I prefer something much lighter.
sauce was too thin. needs flour or cornstarch, I think .
I could not find Meyer's Lemon Juice and used a store brand instead. I found myself using more, in fact much more, lemon than what the recipe called for and more dill weed as well. I don't know if this was because of the difference in ingredients or if my taste buds just wanted a little more of a stronger flavor. I poured the sauce over some salmon patties that I made using the "Easy Tuna Patties" recipe on this website. I just substituted canned salmon for the tuna. In the end, my wife loved it. That says a lot. :)
I grilled my salmon but made the sauce as directed. DELICIOUS! Thank you for sharing - this one is going into favorites!
This is an awesome sauce for any kind of fish fillet. It is also great on veggies like Brussels sprouts or asparagus.
Easy and delicious. My 2 favorite things in a recipe!
