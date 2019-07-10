Meyer Lemon Cream Sauce for Salmon

The fish can be cooked any way you prefer because the star of this recipe is the lemon cream sauce for salmon made with Meyer lemon.

Recipe by thedailygourmet

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
2
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season salmon fillets with salt and pepper.

  • Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook salmon, skin side-up, in melted butter until golden brown, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip salmon; continue cooking until skin is slightly browned and fish flakes easily with a fork, about 5 minutes more.

  • Meanwhile, melt remaining 1 tablespoon butter in a saucepan. Press garlic into butter using a garlic press and cook for 1 minute. Pour in cream and stir constantly for 2 minutes. Add lemon juice and dill. Be careful that sauce doesn't break.

  • Serve lemon sauce over salmon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
474 calories; protein 25.7g; carbohydrates 2.7g; fat 40.2g; cholesterol 162.5mg; sodium 229.4mg. Full Nutrition
