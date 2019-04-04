Jacked-Up Vegan Queso

I can't believe it's vegan. This easy-to-make dip is super velvety with vegan Cheddar cheese mixed with black beans and spicy tomatoes. It's so quick and easy, you can make it at the last minute before your game day get-together.

By Buckwheat Queen

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place vegan cheese in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave at 900W for 1 minute. Remove from the microwave. Pour in 1/2 cup water, stirring constantly. Microwave at 900W for 1 minute more. Stir to create a smooth texture. Continue to add water and microwave until desired consistency is reached.

  • Fold diced tomatoes and black beans into the queso. Top with pickled jalapenos. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 8.5g; fat 9.4g; sodium 935.6mg. Full Nutrition
