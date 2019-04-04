Jacked-Up Vegan Queso
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 180.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 14.7g 29 %
carbohydrates: 8.5g 3 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 0.4g
fat: 9.4g 15 %
vitamin a iu: 351IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 7.6mg 13 %
folate: 6.7mcg 2 %
calcium: 14.3mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 8.1mg 3 %
potassium: 80mg 2 %
sodium: 935.6mg 37 %
calories from fat: 84.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved