Christmas Pomegranate Salad

I love mixing up cheese and fruit in salads! This salad is not only tasty, it is full of great nutrients and antioxidants from the pomegranate seeds.

By Karyn Ulriksen

prep:

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Toss leafy greens, pomegranate seeds, blue cheese, and walnuts together in a medium-sized salad bowl. Add cranberry vinaigrette just before serving.

Cook's Notes:

Adjust the amount of leafy greens to your liking. Baby spinach may overpower the flavors, so it's best to avoid it.

Be sure to use fresh pomegranates and walnuts!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
259 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 21.8g; fat 16.6g; cholesterol 16.9mg; sodium 447mg. Full Nutrition
