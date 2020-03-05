Cranberry Sweet Potato Casserole

Rating: 4.67 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This quick and easy casserole combines two traditional holiday foods, sweet potatoes and cranberries, into one delicious dish.

By Bruce's Yams

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1 6-cup casserole
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Heat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Spread cranberry sauce into the bottom of a 6-cup casserole dish.

  • Spoon sweet potato chunks over the top.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the cornflake crumbs, melted butter, brown sugar, and pumpkin spice. Scatter evenly over the top of the potatoes and bake for 30 minutes, or until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
300 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 66.4g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 165.9mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

Most helpful critical review

Reviews:
Martha Douglas
Rating: 5 stars
11/13/2018
i added marshmellows instead of cornflakes. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Mary Fincik
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2018
The only change I made was instead of the corn flakes I used crushed pecans. I should have made a double batch as this was so good I didn't have enough for seconds and thirds! Read More
Holly Stach
Rating: 5 stars
11/08/2018
p. Read More
Carola Spurlock
Rating: 5 stars
12/18/2018
I used crushed Townhouse crackers instead of the corn flakes mostly because I didn't feel like buying a box of corn flakes which I'd never use for anything else and the recipe was delicious. An easy way to combine 2 dishes in one. Read More
Cheryle
Rating: 2 stars
12/26/2018
Never again. A mixed up mess. Read More
coriscout
Rating: 5 stars
11/23/2018
Amazing and easy! Read More
Chimommy2008
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2019
This is the third time I made this instead of regular cornflakes I used pumpkin spice holiday cornflakes and added marshmallows on top everytime it dosent last long so yummy Read More
Niecey78
Rating: 5 stars
11/21/2018
This came out much better than I expected. I got a little freaked out because there was a lot of excess juices in the bottom of the pan and I felt compelled to drain it all off but couldn't without dropping the whole thing. But it came out delish and I added some more of the butter sugar and pumpkin spice sauce sprinkled over the potatoes and marshmallows on top of the cereal for that little extra something. Read More
