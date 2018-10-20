Fried Mashed Potato Cakes

Fried mashed potatoes in the form of patties. Yummy!

By Vinniemama

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 cakes
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Mix together mashed potatoes, egg, flour, and salt in a bowl until well combined.

  • Heat a thin layer of vegetable oil in a frying pan over medium heat.

  • Working in batches, drop 1/6 of the potato mixture into the hot frying pan and flatten into a patty. Repeat to add more patties to the pan. Cook until browned, about 3 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 31.7mg; sodium 214.3mg. Full Nutrition
