Fried Mashed Potato Cakes
Fried mashed potatoes in the form of patties. Yummy!
I remember my mom making these. The only thing I did different. Was use seasoned salt. Everyone enjoyed them. I will definitely make them again. Yum
mixture was too loose
It was really good, but mine ended up really crispy and dense, so the next batch I made I added a little bit of milk, and I like it better because the milk made it a lot lighter
They came out just like my mom used to make!
Just like granny used to make. Added cheese and bacon. Yum!
Finally found out how my mom made potato cakes. Yummmm!
I added bacon and drizzled with honey. They were the perfect balance of savory and Sweet! Delicious!
Wonderful. Seen where ppl add bacon bits. I used garlic salt and instant potatoes. I added finely diced onion and parsley. Might try cilantro next time, I think this would benefit from a topping sauce but open to suggestions on that.
I like the recipe it was easy to make ty
Easy recipe for basic poatoe patties.
I made these in my 4 qt air fryer in two batches. I doubled the recipe, skipped the flour, and used two cups of very cold, well seasoned mashed potatoes. Made 4 cakes, brushed with beaten egg and coated with seasoned Panko bread crumbs and grated parmesan cheese that had been well patted into the potatoes. Sprayed both sides with olive oil, sprinkled with paprika, at a preheated 390 degrees for five minutes per side. Came out browned and crispy on outside, and moist and tender inside. I'll never pan fry these again! Served with grilled burgers covered with thick slices of Swiss cheese and seasoned tomatoes (no rolls), fresh asparagas, and fresh fruit. No leftovers! Sorry, I thought this was an air fryer recipe, which is what I had searched on. Didn't realize until I submitted my review. Oops!
I made these and they turned out great.
quick and easy: I made it iaw the recipe and loved it. I'm got leftover ham and cheese I'll add to it next time. Plan on bacon and sweet onion the time after that. Versatile.
A great way to use leave-overs. I usually add either corn or peas, depending on what's 'leftover'. Always a hit in my home
I added some chives before cooking and after..deliciousness
I grew up with these My aunt used tput butter and sugar on them,lol..sounds wird but tastes good
My leftover mashed potatoes didn't need extra salt bc I already use cream cheese, butter and a ranch seasoning packet in them. However, it made this recipe even more yummy!
