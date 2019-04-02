Mom's Sausage Roll

Mom's Sausage Roll is a great appetizer during the holidays or anytime. You may slice it and eat it right out of the oven, or you may serve it cooled. Give it away as gifts during the holidays by packaging the rolls in colored aluminum foil.

By Rose Lorden

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
18
Yield:
3 sausage rolls
  • Thaw the frozen bread dough.

  • Place sausage in a large, deep skillet. Cook over medium high heat until evenly brown. Drain and set aside.

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, rapidly cook and stir the eggs until solid. Remove from heat and set aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a medium baking dish.

  • One loaf at a time on a lightly floured surface, roll the bread dough into a sheet approximately 1/4 inch or less thick. Spread 1/3 of the sausage, 1/3 of the eggs, 1/3 of the pepperoni and 1/3 of the Provolone cheese evenly over each dough sheet. Roll into a loaf.

  • One at a time, place rolled loaves into the prepared baking dish, brush with 1/3 of the beaten egg mixture and bake in the preheated oven 30 to 45 minutes, until golden brown. If desired, form loaves into a U shape before baking.

Per Serving:
580 calories; protein 30.5g; carbohydrates 2g; fat 49.5g; cholesterol 271.3mg; sodium 1261.4mg. Full Nutrition
