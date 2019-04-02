Mom's Sausage Roll is a great appetizer during the holidays or anytime. You may slice it and eat it right out of the oven, or you may serve it cooled. Give it away as gifts during the holidays by packaging the rolls in colored aluminum foil.
This is a fantastic recipe! My mother-in-law taught me how to make this, and it's always a hit. Either a snack, or a meal in itself. She would use mozzarella instead of provelone, and would use Italian Sausage as the base. She would also kick it up by adding parmesan or romano cheese to the sausage-cheese mixture. The more, the more decadant. Can also make with frozen spinach in lieu of sausage. Basically, a mini calzone and oh so yummy. Don't be afraid to add oregano. This freezes well, too.
This is a fantastic recipe! My mother-in-law taught me how to make this, and it's always a hit. Either a snack, or a meal in itself. She would use mozzarella instead of provelone, and would use Italian Sausage as the base. She would also kick it up by adding parmesan or romano cheese to the sausage-cheese mixture. The more, the more decadant. Can also make with frozen spinach in lieu of sausage. Basically, a mini calzone and oh so yummy. Don't be afraid to add oregano. This freezes well, too.
I couldn't find frozen bread dough, so I used a refrigerated french bread, and unrolled it. Worked perfectly because it saved me the rolling process. I used one pound sausage, four eggs and a sprinkling of cheese. Baked in about 40 minutes.
We liked this pretty well. I did add onion to cook with the pork and a little pepper to the eggs. I wasn't crazy about the pepperoni, so I will just leave it out next time. I brushed with butter instead of egg. Thanks Rose!
These were a big hit with the guys for a type of breakfast sandwich at the football game. They travelled really well too which was great. I used refrigerated french bread cans which saved having to thaw and roll out the dough. I added sauteed red bell pepper which added great color and flavor. I used mozzarella, Italian three cheese blend, Italian sausage and a sprinkling of oregano. I didn't use the amount of cheese/eggs suggested and I had more then enough filling. I may turn the oven down and cook for longer next time; the outside was beginning to get dark brown when the inside was still doughy. (Any suggestions anyone??) Delicious - Thanks Jo Ann!
Great! Made some without cheese and some with because my picky eater doesn't like cheese. They were great after school snacks for teenagers! To make in a smaller batch, I used frozen rolls. Rolled each into a circle after thawing and filled, crimping edges to make individual pockets.
My sister made this yesterday for Sunday brunch. She baked it first thing in the morning, then gave it 5-10 minutes in a hot oven just before serving.(Maybe it could be made the night before?) It was a hit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
12/07/2005
This was a very big hit! I served it for brunch, and would definitely do it again.
This turned out very well. I made my own bread dough, added onion & garlic when browning the sausage, and left out the pepperoni since this was for breakfast. Very easy to make, thanks Jo Ann for sharing.
I took two of these to a breakfast and only a few pieces were left. Everyone seemed to love it. I think maybe a bit less bread, but otherwise quite good and very easy. This does taste good cold. Thanks for the recipe!
Our daughter made these for our Sunday School class on Mother's Day. Everyone enjoyed them and requested the recipe! Staci is a novice cook and she did an outstanding job. I had her crush a box of stove top dressing instead of adding the biscuit mix and added finely grated cheese. The dressing gave it more flavor and the finely grated cheese incorporated into the mixture easier. We had a few left over and they heated up well in the micro-wave.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.